Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat

Toronto Public Library
Street Side Photo of the Toronto Public Library June 7, 2023. Luke Shields/CityNews 680

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted November 11, 2023 10:24 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2023 11:39 am.

The Toronto Reference Library at Bloor and Yonge Streets has lifted the hold and secure that was put in place due to a bomb threat.

At approximately 8:44am the library received a bomb threat, and police say the threat came through online.

The library has hired additional security for the day as employees were still let into the library to open later while under the hold and secure.

Police responded to clear the building and advise.

