Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest

Canadian author Sarah Bernstein is shown in a handout photo. Bernstein's "Study for Obedience," is on the short list of the Scotiabank Giller Prize. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alice Meikle **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2023 9:53 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 10:22 pm.

Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by protesters.

The Montreal-born, Scotland-based author accepted the $100,000 award remotely from Scotland, where she had a baby just 10 days ago.

Just as her name was called at the Toronto gala, a protester interrupted the live telecast with anti-war slogans, forcing organizers to repeat the announcement.

The protester was escorted out but the CBC broadcast kept cameras off the incident for viewers at home.

The celebrations were also interrupted early in the broadcast when several protesters jumped onstage. They were quickly escorted out by police.

Jurors lauded Bernstein’s second novel, “Study for Obedience,” published by Knopf Canada, as an incandescent modernist experiment.

The Giller awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English.

