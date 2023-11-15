Appeals court frees attorney from having to join, pay dues to Louisiana bar association, for now

FILE - A man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Jan. 7, 2015, in New Orleans. A Louisiana lawyer who objected to the state bar association’s public statements on a variety of issues, from simple health tips to LGBTQ rights, can no longer be forced to join or pay dues to the association, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)

By Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 3:19 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 3:27 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana lawyer who objected to the state bar association’s public statements on several issues including health tips and LGBTQ rights can no longer be forced to join or pay dues to the association, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals order, dated Monday, blocks the Louisiana State Bar Association from forcing attorney Randy Boudreaux to join the LSBA or pay its dues, at least for now.

The ruling sends the case back to a federal district judge for further action. It appears to leave open the possibility that mandatory membership and dues could be imposed on Boudreaux, if the LSBA no longer takes public positions deemed “non-germane” to the regulation of the legal profession.

Boudreaux’s is one of more than two dozen cases playing out around the country challenging state requirements that attorneys join and pay dues to state bar associations. Organizations including the Goldwater Institute and, in Louisiana, the Pelican Institute, are challenging mandatory bar association membership as violations of free speech rights.

The 5th Circuit ruled in 2021 — in cases out of Louisiana and Texas — that mandatory bar membership can be seen as constitutional under current law and Supreme Court precedent if the bar association is engaged in funding or lobbying for activities that are germane to the regulation of the legal profession or improvement of legal services.

Since then, Monday’s ruling said, LSBA has failed to stay “in its constitutionally prescribed lane.”

“To its credit, the LSBA has stopped much of its objectionable activity,” Judge Jerry Smith wrote for the panel of three judges in the latest ruling. “But despite the LSBA’s scruples, Boudreaux has still identified some examples of non-germane speech.”

Non-germane statements included posts on Twitter — now known as X — on topics including the possible health benefits of walnuts, the need for exercise and the promotion of charitable events, and more contentious issues. The association’s promotion of an article on the effects of student loan debt on young lawyers was not germane, the court found. “If anything, the thrust of the article is backhanded support for student-debt relief, a nakedly political position,” Smith wrote.

The opinion also agrees with Boudreaux’s objections to the bar association promoting “a link to a History.com article about gay rights, along with a large rainbow flag icon that read “LGBT Pride Month.”

The association “can promote inclusion of LGBT individuals in the legal profession — we held that Texas could do that, even if was controversial,” Smith wrote. “But the LSBA may not promote LGBT causes generally, with no connection to the legal profession.”

The LSBA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

“I expect that the LSBA will argue that it won’t offend again if compulsory membership continues,” attorney Dane Ciolino, part of the legal team supporting Boudreaux, said in emailed statements. “But it has said exactly that before and thereafter failed to comply with the First Amendment.”

Smith was nominated to the 5th Circuit by former President Ronald Reagan. Also on the panel were Judge Carolyn Dineen King, nominated by former President Jimmy Carter, and Jennifer Walker Elrod, nominated by former president George W. Bush.

Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

36m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

4h ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

3h ago

'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border
'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border

Like thousands of other drivers everyday, Steve Garvin spends a lot of his time using Steeles Avenue East to get to and from work. He sums up the experience in two words: "It's brutal." It's a statement...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

36m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

4h ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

3h ago

'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border
'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border

Like thousands of other drivers everyday, Steve Garvin spends a lot of his time using Steeles Avenue East to get to and from work. He sums up the experience in two words: "It's brutal." It's a statement...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

4h ago

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.

22h ago

3:04
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse

A devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who says the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist was unexpectedly thrown out because of a lack of available courtrooms and staffing shortages. Tina Yazdani reports.

22h ago

2:29
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin

Months after the TTC prematurely closed Line 3 Scarborough RT after a derailment, a previously approved and long-term plan for replacement buses will be coming into effect on Nov. 19. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

More Videos