No Canadians appear in today’s list of approved names for Rafah border crossing

No more Canadians have been approved to leave the Gaza Strip on Wednesday via the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, as hundreds of people connected to Canada continue to wait for help to leave.

A total of 356 Canadians, permanent residents and family members have been able to leave the besieged Palestinian territory so far.

No one connected to Canada had been cleared to leave on Tuesday, and the last group of 10 people made it across on Monday.

Israel continues to wage war on Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for militants’ attacks on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to media late Tuesday afternoon that the Canadian government is in touch with 390 people who are still in Gaza.

People who cross over are allowed to stay in Egypt for a maximum of three days, and Canadian officials are waiting on the Egyptian side of the border to help with travel, accommodation, food and basic necessities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press