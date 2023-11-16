Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat

A photo of a York Regional Police cruiser.
A photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (Photo courtesy: York Regional Police/file.)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 16, 2023 11:47 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 11:56 pm.

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to what police called a potential threat.

York Regional Police said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive on Thursday night.

The building was evacuated, and officers conducted a search of the area. No injuries were reported.

A police spokesperson tells CityNews that Jaffari Community Centre was the building that was cleared by responding officers.

No threat was found, police noted, and the property is secure.

There is no threat to the public, and police are expected to remain in the area.

Jaffari Community Centre, also considered a mosque, is described as an Islamic multi-faceted facility that hosts religious, educational, cultural, athletic, and recreational events.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

5h ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

3h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

6h ago

Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers
Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers

Child care advocates warn a new plan from the provincial and federal governments doesn't go far enough to retain workers and boost the industry as they approach $10/day care. The Comprehensive Childcare...

1h ago

Top Stories

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

5h ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

3h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

6h ago

Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers
Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers

Child care advocates warn a new plan from the provincial and federal governments doesn't go far enough to retain workers and boost the industry as they approach $10/day care. The Comprehensive Childcare...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter

Peel region officials call on the federal government for assistance after asylum seeker was found down sleeping outside shelter.

5h ago

1:54
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York

79-year-old Ciro Garofano has been charged with murder & attempted murder after allegedly intentionally driving into three people at a North York apartment complex.

6h ago

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

11h ago

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.
2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos