Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to what police called a potential threat.

York Regional Police said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive on Thursday night.

The building was evacuated, and officers conducted a search of the area. No injuries were reported.

A police spokesperson tells CityNews that Jaffari Community Centre was the building that was cleared by responding officers.

No threat was found, police noted, and the property is secure.

There is no threat to the public, and police are expected to remain in the area.

Jaffari Community Centre, also considered a mosque, is described as an Islamic multi-faceted facility that hosts religious, educational, cultural, athletic, and recreational events.