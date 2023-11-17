Saskatchewan Party member charged with procuring sex, kicked out of caucus: premier

A Saskatchewan Party MLA has been kicked out of caucus and stripped of his appointments after being charged for obtaining sexual services. Premier Scott Moe says when he learned Ryan Domotor was charged, he took immediate action. Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2023 4:42 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 5:42 pm.

REGINA — Premier Scott Moe says a Saskatchewan Party legislature member has been kicked out of caucus and stripped of his appointments after being charged with obtaining sexual services.

Moe said he learned Friday of the charge against Ryan Domotor and took immediate action.

“Those in public office should be working to support vulnerable women, not exploit them,” Moe said in a statement. 

“There is absolutely no place in our government, nor frankly in the assembly, for someone who has been charged with such a crime.”

Domotor could not be immediately reached for comment.

Domotor was elected in the Cut Knife-Turtleford constituency in the 2020 provincial election. He served as a member of the standing committee on human services. The Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly website also said he had recently been appointed to the cabinet committee on the economy.

In June, the backbencher was acclaimed as the party’s candidate in the constituency for the 2024 provincial election.

He was previously the chief administrative officer for the Rural Municipality of Mervin for 26 years. He was also the administrator for the North West Heavy Oil Committee for 12 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 17, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

