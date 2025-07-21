Police seek suspect in hate-motivated assault investigation after subway rider accosted, spat on

Security photo an assault suspect. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 21, 2025 5:37 pm.

Toronto police have released images of a suspect in a hate-motivated assault investigation after an incident on a TTC subway last month.

Officers were called to Wellesley subway station on Monday, June 16, 2025 at around 12:37 a.m. after reports of an assault.

Investigators say the suspect approached another rider who was seated onboard the train.

“Unprovoked, the suspect made derogatory comments towards the victim and spat on him,” a police release states.

The suspect then exited the train at Wellesley station and started walking eastbound down Wellesley Street.

He’s described as a white male, around 30 years old and five foot ten inches with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black balaclava, blue jacket with a green paint stain, black pants with flip flops and carrying a duffel bag.

Police say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

