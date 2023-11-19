Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
Posted November 19, 2023 8:41 pm.
A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week.
Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of an assault.
Toronto police allege a 12-year-old girl got onto a TTC bus in the area and was sexaully assaulted by a man on board as she walked past him.
Police have arrested 42-year-old Celestino Liscio, of Toronto, and charged him with sexual interference and sexual assault.
He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom in January.