Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week.

Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of an assault.

Toronto police allege a 12-year-old girl got onto a TTC bus in the area and was sexaully assaulted by a man on board as she walked past him.

Police have arrested 42-year-old Celestino Liscio, of Toronto, and charged him with sexual interference and sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom in January.