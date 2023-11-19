Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police suspect
Toronto police handout

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 19, 2023 8:41 pm.

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week.

Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of an assault.

Toronto police allege a 12-year-old girl got onto a TTC bus in the area and was sexaully assaulted by a man on board as she walked past him.

Police have arrested 42-year-old Celestino Liscio, of Toronto, and charged him with sexual interference and sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom in January.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate

Health care and strategies for taking down Premier Doug Ford in the next election dominated the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate held Sunday in Brampton, Ont. The four candidates spent...

updated

47m ago

Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway
Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway

An escaped llama has been corralled and safely returned home after it made its way onto a busy GTA highway. Callers to the CityNews 680 traffic centre reported seeing a llama in lives lanes of traffic...

5h ago

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

9h ago

Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the...

6h ago

Top Stories

Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate

Health care and strategies for taking down Premier Doug Ford in the next election dominated the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate held Sunday in Brampton, Ont. The four candidates spent...

updated

47m ago

Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway
Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway

An escaped llama has been corralled and safely returned home after it made its way onto a busy GTA highway. Callers to the CityNews 680 traffic centre reported seeing a llama in lives lanes of traffic...

5h ago

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

9h ago

Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

2:15
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica

After WestJet lost her luggage, one woman flying out of Toronto tracked her own bag almost 4,000 km away. But the ordeal cost her $4,000. Caryn Ceolin with why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your suitcase.

16h ago

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos