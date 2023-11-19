Toronto opens warming centres ahead of cold stretch

City of Toronto warming centres
St. John the Divine Anglican Church (885 Scarborough Golf Club Road) is one of three warming centres the City of Toronto opened on Nov. 19, 2023. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 19, 2023 7:43 pm.

The City of Toronto has opened warming centres ahead of what is expected to be the coldest stretch of weather in the city so far this season.

The city opened the three centres at 5 p.m. Sunday with the temperatures expected to fall to -5 C overnight into Monday morning. With the windchill it will feel closer to -8.

The three warming centres are located downtown at 75 Elizabeth Street, in North York at Willowdale Baptist Church (15 Olive Avenue), and in Scarborough at St. John the Divine Anglican Church (885 Scarborough Golf Club Road).

Related:

The city activates its warming centres when temperatures reach -5 C or when a winter weather event warning is issued from Environment Canada.

Each of the centres accept walk-ins and provide resting spaces, meals, washrooms and referrals to emergency shelters. The city says if a location is at capacity they will aim to provide transportation to another centre that has available space.

A map of the locations and more information can be found here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

7h ago

Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway
Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway

An escaped llama has been corralled and safely returned home after it made its way onto a busy GTA highway. Callers to the CityNews 680 traffic centre reported seeing a llama in lives lanes of traffic...

3h ago

Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the...

4h ago

Toronto-area shift workers need 'transportation justice,' better service: study
Toronto-area shift workers need 'transportation justice,' better service: study

A study by the University of Toronto School of Cities and Mobilizing Justice looks at where shift workers live and the need for better transit.

9h ago

Top Stories

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

7h ago

Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway
Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway

An escaped llama has been corralled and safely returned home after it made its way onto a busy GTA highway. Callers to the CityNews 680 traffic centre reported seeing a llama in lives lanes of traffic...

3h ago

Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the...

4h ago

Toronto-area shift workers need 'transportation justice,' better service: study
Toronto-area shift workers need 'transportation justice,' better service: study

A study by the University of Toronto School of Cities and Mobilizing Justice looks at where shift workers live and the need for better transit.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

2:15
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica

After WestJet lost her luggage, one woman flying out of Toronto tracked her own bag almost 4,000 km away. But the ordeal cost her $4,000. Caryn Ceolin with why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your suitcase.

15h ago

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos