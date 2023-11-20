Toronto releases 5-year mental health and harm reduction treatment strategy

Staff with the city of Toronto have released their plan to help those struggling with substance abuse get the supports they need. Faiza Amin reports on the new plan, and what advocates are hoping to see.

By Meredith Bond and Faiza Amin

Posted November 20, 2023 2:11 pm.

The City of Toronto has released its five-year mental health and harm reduction strategy with a focus on mental health and treatment.

During a press conference on Monday, councillors Chris Moise and Ausma Malik outlined the seven main actions of “Our Health, Our City” aimed at mitigating substance use-related harms and fostering mental health and well-being.

“This strategy is a testament to the dedication of a united front in addressing mental health, substance use and related challenges. Our health, our city is not just a document. It is a commitment to the well-being of every Torontonian,” said Moise.

The actions include:

  1. Promoting mental health and wellbeing
  2. Preventing and reducing harms and deaths related to substance use
  3. Expanding access to the full continuum of high-quality, evidence-based and client-centred services to address mental health and/or substance use issues, including harm reduction and treatment supports
  4. Advancing community safety and well-being for everyone
  5. Improving access to housing and other social determinants of health
  6. Supporting mentally healthy workplaces and optimizing the mental health of workers
  7. Proactively identifying and responding to emerging mental health and substance use issues

It also provides recommendations “tailored to diverse age groups, acknowledging Toronto’s growing, aging and increasingly diverse population.”

The focus of the strategy, according to the councillors, is that mental health and addiction is not a criminal issue, it is a health issue.

“Acknowledging the roots of mental illnesses and substance use is social discrimination, inequity and trauma, this strategy emphasizes the need to invest in families, in neighborhoods and in communities,” said Malik.

Malik said recent statistics they have seen are alarming, with one in two Canadians affected by mental health issues by the age of 40. It’s also been exponentially worse since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only 55 per cent of adults in Toronto reported being in “very good” or “excellent” mental health, down from 71 per cent in 2017.

“No one is unaffected by the impact of mental health and substance use and challenges persist, the ones that we know well, and they include the drug toxicity crisis, high living costs in a city like ours, housing accessibility, and the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She added implementation will require a concerted effort from multiple city divisions, community organizations and health care partners.

“In a city like ours, we should all have what we need to thrive and this includes affordable housing, access to supports and a sense of community and belonging that is part of the solution as well.”

The commitment relies on funding from the provincial and federal governments.

“There are many MPs from Toronto so they see what’s happening in the streets of Toronto on a day-to-day basis. They are not immune to it. They have friends, their family are all affected by what’s happening on the streets of Toronto,” said Moise. “And I feel that they are in a good position to advocate on our behalf.”

Another key part of the strategy includes Toronto’s application to Health Canada for an exemption for drug decriminalization.

Toronto Public Health applied for the exemption to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of drugs in January of 2022 and is currently still engaged in ongoing discussions with Health Canada.

In 2022, there were 509 opioid toxicity deaths, representing a 271 per cent increase since 2015, all deaths that could’ve been preventable, according to the City.

However, Chief of Paramedic Services Bikram Chawla said they are already treating mental health and substance abuse issues as a a health issue, not a criminal justice issue.

“We’re starting to build a bit of an infrastructure that can actually respond to those calls in ways that I think is going to be far more effective than what we have been relying upon over the last number of years really.”

“Health Canada coming into the picture at a later date is not going to change a lot of the things we’re doing here in the city,” added Moise.

CityNews reached out to Health Canada for an update on the exemption, but have not received a response.

The five-year plan will go before the Toronto Board of Health for discussion on November 27.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year. The airline is facing...

51m ago

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

39m ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

16h ago

Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America
Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America

A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month. Aviation data company Cirium says nearly 28 per cent of Air Canada...

32m ago

Top Stories

Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink's lawsuit

MONTREAL — Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year. The airline is facing...

51m ago

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

39m ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

16h ago

Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America
Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America

A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month. Aviation data company Cirium says nearly 28 per cent of Air Canada...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

20h ago

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.

20h ago

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

More Videos