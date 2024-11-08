Police investigate after man turns up at hospital with stab wounds

By John Marchesan

Posted November 8, 2024 8:27 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2024 8:28 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in North York on Friday night.

Police say a man showed up at a Toronto hospital suffering from stab wounds. He was then taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition for further treatment.

Investigators believe the stabbing occurred in the Keele Street and Gulliver Road area, south of Lawrence Avenue West. They are currently in the area trying to determine the exact location and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

