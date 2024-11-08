Brampton city buses allowed to cross picket lines in ‘show of good faith’: union

A Brampton Zum bus
A Brampton Zum bus is seen in this undated photo. CITY OF BRAMPTON

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 8, 2024 7:10 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2024 8:10 pm.

The union representing striking City of Brampton workers says it will allow buses to cross the picket lines starting Friday night.

Fabio Gazzola, president of CUPE Local 831, told CityNews the decision to let the buses operate was made “as a sign of good faith” in the stalled labour dispute.

Around 1,200 full-time and temporary municipal workers, including transit, animal control, road maintenance and city hall services, went on strike at 1 a.m. Thursday after contract talks with the city failed to produce an agreement.

Picket lines went up at several locations including at the City’s two transit yards. While the strike doesn’t include bus drivers, they are being blocked from entering their transit yards by striking workers.

The result is over 100,000 people have been left stranded without transit.

“You guys want money but we want money too, we have to get to places and this is completely unreasonable,” said one frustrated transit rider at the Bramalea bus terminal.

Gazzola says he understands and sympathizes with the frustration being felt by transit riders.

“It’s been scaled appropriately to start. The intent is not to disrupt the city, it’s to get a deal done,” he tells CityNews.

The union has been working for close to nine months on a new contract, seeking pay increases and better health and benefits packages.

The City says its offer is fair — and final — noting it’s the same one that was accepted by Mississauga’s municipal workers.

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown said he was “deeply disappointed” by the disruption.

“This is unacceptable when CUPE was offered a fair, multi-year deal identical to the Mississauga agreement,” he wrote in a social media post. “Brampton residents deserve better, and we will pursue every possible avenue to restore services.”

Before the union said it would allow buses to run unobstructed, Brown threatened to take legal action to get the city moving again.

“They (bus drivers) are going to continue to go each day to try and attempt to go to work,” Brown told CityNews. “And frankly, if the City has to seek an injunction to stop this unfair labour practice, to make sure this critical service can be returned, we will do so.”

Top Stories

Sellers of RV trailer say they were scammed despite taking precautions
Sellers of RV trailer say they were scammed despite taking precautions

Bob Francoeur, and his wife Kim, love the outdoors and have visited different locations around Canada, with their RV trailer in tow. “It’s a Keystone residence, a 40-foot trailer and when we bought...

7h ago

Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region
Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region

A Hindu priest suspended in the wake of violent protests between demonstrators at Hindu and Sikh places of worship in Peel Region earlier this week has been reinstated. The Hindu Canadian Foundation...

3h ago

Soldiers want recognition for dangerous mission evacuating Canadian embassy in Libya
Soldiers want recognition for dangerous mission evacuating Canadian embassy in Libya

It has been 10 years since a small team of Canadian soldiers executed a historical mission you’ve probably never heard of, doing something never done before, and for which the team has never been recognized. Operation...

Exclusive

3h ago

New study suggests possible increase in overdoses after some Toronto safe consumption sites close
New study suggests possible increase in overdoses after some Toronto safe consumption sites close

When the province closes some supervised consumption sites in Toronto in March of next year, a new study suggests it will result in an increase in public drug usage, overdoses and overdose deaths due to...

41m ago

