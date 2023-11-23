Man wanted for allegedly performing indecent act aboard subway train

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an indecent act aboard a subway train earlier this month.

Investigators say around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, the suspect was riding an eastbound subway from Woodbine station. He’s alleged to have performed an indecent act in front of several passengers before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s, between five-foot-nine and five-foot-10 with a slim build, chin-length hair and a short beard.

The suspect was last seen leaving Woodbine station wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, grey puffy jacket tied around his waist and baggy khaki pants.