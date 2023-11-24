‘He’s blowing stop signs’: Video shows police pursuing driver in armed Brampton carjacking

Authorities said that on Thursday, Nov. 23 at around 2 p.m., a 43-year-old man attended a parking lot in the area of Biscayne Crescent and First Gulf Boulevard in Brampton to sell his 2022 Mercedes G Wagon to a potential buyer.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 24, 2023 1:34 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 1:51 pm.

Peel Regional Police shared dramatic helicopter footage of officers in pursuit of a speeding driver allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Brampton.

Authorities said that on Thursday, Nov. 23, at around 2 p.m., a 43-year-old man attended a parking lot in the area of Biscayne Crescent and First Gulf Boulevard in Brampton to sell his 2022 Mercedes G Wagon to a potential buyer.

Police said two men arrived, and one brandished a firearm, making demands for the victim’s car keys. He complied, and one suspect drove away in the victim’s vehicle while the other followed.

With assistance from the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force and the York Regional Police helicopter, authorities tracked the vehicles to Weston Road and Highway 401, where they say the suspects met up with the driver of an F-150 truck.

Two arrests made, other charges expected

Peel police officers attempted to stop the driver of the stolen G Wagon when they say the driver intentionally struck the police vehicle and fled. Tactical unit officers then took the occupants of the F-150 into custody.

Video courtesy: Peel Regional Police/YouTube.

The York Regional Police helicopter pursued the G Wagon as it fled the area.

“Follow the G Wagon… they’re coming right towards us,” one officer says. “He’s blowing stop signs. High rate of speed and blowing stop signs.”

A short distance away, the video shows a suspect driver getting out of the vehicle, fleeing on foot and committing a second carjacking of a white Honda Odyssey van.

Through the investigation, 19-year-old Naman Singh of Brampton and 27-year-old Henry Pazer of Mississauga were arrested. Singh is charged with robbery, while Pazer is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Singh was held on bail and appeared in court, while Pazer was released from police custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are anticipated.

“Canada is now a source country of stolen autos, and it has become the third largest revenue source for organized crime,” said Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah.

“Peel Regional Police will continue to invest and dedicate more resources to make more arrests, prevent more auto thefts, and recover more cars.”

