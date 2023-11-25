COVID-19 outbreak aboard navy warship forces cancellation of Great Lakes tour

The Royal Canadian Navy's newest Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, docks in Victoria on Sunday, October 3, 2021. An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 25, 2023 11:48 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2023 1:42 pm.

MONTREAL — An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway. 

HMCS Harry DeWolf, an arctic offshore patrol ship, was in Montreal on Friday when the decision was made to close the vessel to visitors and shelve the tour. 

The ship’s command team issued a statement on social media saying upcoming visits to Trois-Rivières, Que., Québec City and Saguenay, Que., had to be cancelled.

The ship, which can carry between 60 and 85 crew members, was expected to return to its home port in Halifax some time today.

Earlier this month, the 103-metre ship visited Toronto, Hamilton and Kingston, Ont. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader
Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. The party has been without a permanent leader...

38m ago

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon

Caledon OPP are currently on scene at Tim Manley Drive where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later died. Police said they responded to reports of a collision just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday....

10m ago

City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces
City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces

The City of Toronto began the process of clearing an encampment outside a church near Kensington Market on Friday night. Heavy machinery was brought in around 6:30 p.m. to begin clearing debris from...

16h ago

Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion
Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Saturday morning launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader
Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. The party has been without a permanent leader...

38m ago

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon

Caledon OPP are currently on scene at Tim Manley Drive where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later died. Police said they responded to reports of a collision just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday....

10m ago

City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces
City partially clears Kensington Market encampment; residents relocated to shelter spaces

The City of Toronto began the process of clearing an encampment outside a church near Kensington Market on Friday night. Heavy machinery was brought in around 6:30 p.m. to begin clearing debris from...

16h ago

Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion
Ukraine's military says Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Saturday morning launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

16h ago

2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

21h ago

2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:29
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm over a mysterious website stealing content. Cyber experts say consumers could also be impacted. Pat Taney reports.

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.
More Videos