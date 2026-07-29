Brampton teen wanted in attempted murder arrested after Canada‑wide warrant

Peel Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 29, 2026 9:55 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2026 10:01 am.

A 19‑year‑old Brampton man wanted on a Canada‑wide warrant in connection with a violent shooting earlier this year has been arrested, Peel Regional Police say.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Kaleb Kimotho — who had been the subject of a national search — is now in custody. Investigators thanked policing partners across the GTA for assisting in the arrest.

Kimotho was wanted for an April 6 shooting that left two victims seriously injured inside a vehicle near 1020 Central Park Drive in Brampton. According to police, the victims were seated in the front of the car when Kimotho and a second suspect entered the back seat. As the vehicle began to drive away, Kimotho allegedly opened fire, striking both occupants.

The victims survived but suffered significant injuries.

Police had previously said Kimotho was wanted on charges that include attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing it is unauthorized, and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 males killed in Stoney Creek double shooting: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating a deadly double shooting after two males were found shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Stoney Creek. Officers were called to Candlewood Drive, in the east‑Hamilton...

29m ago

Clock ticks down on WestJet flight attendants’ strike deadline

The clock is ticking down toward a strike deadline that could see 4,400 WestJet flight attendants hit the picket line as soon as Sunday.

29m ago

Chow holds lead over Bradford as Toronto voters split on city's direction, latest poll shows

Among all voters — including undecided respondents — Chow holds 39 per cent, Bradford 33 per cent, and others 8 per cent, while 20 per cent remain undecided.

4h ago

Yonge-College intersection partially closed until mid-August for TTC work

Motorists who normally drive through Yonge and College streets will have to navigate around a partial closure at the intersection due to TTC track replacement. The closure went into effect at 6 a.m....

1h ago

Top Stories

2 males killed in Stoney Creek double shooting: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating a deadly double shooting after two males were found shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Stoney Creek. Officers were called to Candlewood Drive, in the east‑Hamilton...

29m ago

Clock ticks down on WestJet flight attendants’ strike deadline

The clock is ticking down toward a strike deadline that could see 4,400 WestJet flight attendants hit the picket line as soon as Sunday.

29m ago

Chow holds lead over Bradford as Toronto voters split on city's direction, latest poll shows

Among all voters — including undecided respondents — Chow holds 39 per cent, Bradford 33 per cent, and others 8 per cent, while 20 per cent remain undecided.

4h ago

Yonge-College intersection partially closed until mid-August for TTC work

Motorists who normally drive through Yonge and College streets will have to navigate around a partial closure at the intersection due to TTC track replacement. The closure went into effect at 6 a.m....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Sunny for the rest of the week, less humidity expected

It will be sunny and warm for the rest of the week with less humidity expected. However, Toronto and the GTA could see some showers by the long weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:55
Mississauga, Toronto councils considering motions addressing data centre applications

City councils in Mississauga and Toronto are meeting for summer sittings and one of the topics on both agendas involves AI data centres. Nick Westoll has more on the pushes to address current applications amid ongoing concerns.

16h ago

3:19
Brother of murdered police officer calls for changes to Canada's parole system

Calls are growing for changes to Canada’s parole system as the man convicted of murdering a Toronto police officer gets set for his 3rd parole hearing in 7 years. Shauna Hunt speaks with the brother of fallen Constable Todd Baylis.

14h ago

1:08
Largest human trafficking case in Halton led from 'incredible courage' of woman: police

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced the results of the largest human trafficking case in the force’s history after a 10-month, multi-jurisdictional probe dubbed Project Troubadour.

19h ago

2:05
New witness details emerge in investigation of 2022 Scarborough murder

Toronto police have released new security footage and an artist’s rendering of a suspect wanted in the 2022 homicide of Ding Ping Wang, a husband, father and business owner who was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in a Scarborough plaza.

20h ago

More Videos