A 19‑year‑old Brampton man wanted on a Canada‑wide warrant in connection with a violent shooting earlier this year has been arrested, Peel Regional Police say.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Kaleb Kimotho — who had been the subject of a national search — is now in custody. Investigators thanked policing partners across the GTA for assisting in the arrest.

Kimotho was wanted for an April 6 shooting that left two victims seriously injured inside a vehicle near 1020 Central Park Drive in Brampton. According to police, the victims were seated in the front of the car when Kimotho and a second suspect entered the back seat. As the vehicle began to drive away, Kimotho allegedly opened fire, striking both occupants.

The victims survived but suffered significant injuries.

Police had previously said Kimotho was wanted on charges that include attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing it is unauthorized, and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.