Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

The 119th Santa Claus Parade is set to come to Toronto on Sunday November 26th. Videographer Audra Brown got a tour of the parade warehouse with Santa himself as all the finishing touches are being put on the floats.

By John Marchesan

Posted November 25, 2023 11:11 pm.

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade.

The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers will kick things off at 12:30 p.m. from Christie Pits Park. From there it will go east on Bloor Street to Spadina Road before turning east onto Harbord Street, then looping around Queen’s Park and down University Avenue to Wellington Street, a quick turn south down Yonge Street, east on Front Street and finishing up at the St. Lawrence Market.

Before the parade, the five-kilometre Holly Jolly Fun Run takes place along the same route starting at 11:45 a.m.

There will be several road closures in effect to accommodate the parade:

  • Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street, at 7 a.m.
  • Bloor Street West, from Christie Street to Spadina Road, at 10 a.m.
  • Spadina Road, from Bloor Street West to Harbord Street, at 10:30 a.m.
  • Harbord Street, from Spadina Road to Queen’s Park Crescent, at 10:30 a.m.
  • Queen’s Park Crescent, from Harbord Street to College Street, at 11 a.m.
  • University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street, at 11 a.m.
  • University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street, at 11:15 a.m.
  • Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street, at 11:30 a.m.
  • Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street, at 11:45 a.m.
  • Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11 a.m.

Police say vehicles parked along the parade/run route will be towed starting at 6 a.m. and moved to a nearby street at no charge to the drivers/owners. All roads are expected to reopen by 6 p.m.

If you’re looking to avoid the headache of driving and parking, the TTC has added additional subway service on Lines 1 and 2 to accommodate those going to and from the parade.

Streetcars along the following routes will be running through gaps in the parade: 503 Kingston, 504 King, 505 Dundas, 506 Carton, 510 Spadina, and 511 Bathurst.

If you are heading to the parade, pack on plenty of layers and bring an umbrella as there will be precipitation but it will be in the form of rain for the City of Toronto and not the fluffy white stuff.

The Original Santa Claus Parade made its debut in 1905, through sponsorship of T. Eaton Co. The original parade was a “one-man show” with Santa as the only attraction, travelling in a special automobile through downtown Toronto, handing out souvenirs and surprise packages to the community along the way. Today it’s the largest children’s parade in North America and the largest outdoor entertainment event held in Canada every year.

Top Stories

Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A young male is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday night. Peel police say between five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Eglinton Avenue between Intrepid...

7m ago

Man seriously injured in North York stabbing
Man seriously injured in North York stabbing

Police are searching for one suspect after a man was seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Investigators were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West just before 6 p.m. for...

4h ago

Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the City to open more respite options for those experiencing homelessness after an encampment fire in Kensington Market early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to Bellevue...

2h ago

McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon dies at 86
McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon dies at 86

George Cohon, the Chicago-born businessman responsible for expanding the McDonald's empire in Canada, has died at the age of 86. "Last night we said farewell to my Dad," Mark Cohon said in a post on...

3h ago

