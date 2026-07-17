Judge declares mistrial in one Stronach sexual assault conviction

Frank Stronach leaves a Toronto court on Friday, June 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By News Staff

Posted July 17, 2026 2:09 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2026 3:39 pm.

A judge has declared a mistrial in one sexual assault conviction of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach.

In July, Stronach was found guilty on two charges related to two women in a trial involving decades-old sexual assault allegations.

However, on Friday, his lawyer told CityNews the judge has declared a mistrial on the only count of sexual assault.

Lawyer Leora Shemesh says the mistrial on the sexual assault conviction was granted after she presented emails in court from the woman’s lawyer in a separate civil complaint that she alleged were inconsistent with testimony in the criminal trial.

Shemesh called the decision to declare a mistrial after a conviction “incredibly rare.”

The sentencing hearing was scheduled for September.

The founder of the auto parts giant Magna International had pleaded not guilty to 12 charges stemming from alleged incidents involving seven complainants, but by the time arguments in his trial wrapped up, prosecutors had withdrawn one charge and agreed Stronach should be found not guilty on four more.

The allegations spanned from the late 1970s to the 1990s.

With files from The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump threatens Canada with more tariffs over wildfire smoke after Ford tells Republicans to stop 'chirping'

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to add more tariffs on Canada over what he described as “willful negligence” to prevent wildfires that have blanketed much of Ontario and some northern U.S. states...

3m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga stabbing; youth in custody

A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say they were called to a home in the Indian Grove and Indian Road area around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived,...

11m ago

Ontario crews battling about 190 wildfires, half out of control: officials

Nearly 200 wildfires are blazing across northern Ontario, officials say, already burning a larger swath of land than all of last year's fires, quickly destroying at least one remote community and leaving some with little time to flee.

Just now

Convoy organizer Pat King guilty of intimidation, Appeal Court rules

The Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled that "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King is guilty of intimidation and has ordered a new sentencing hearing. King was charged with a number of offences for his...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump threatens Canada with more tariffs over wildfire smoke after Ford tells Republicans to stop 'chirping'

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to add more tariffs on Canada over what he described as “willful negligence” to prevent wildfires that have blanketed much of Ontario and some northern U.S. states...

3m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga stabbing; youth in custody

A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say they were called to a home in the Indian Grove and Indian Road area around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived,...

11m ago

Ontario crews battling about 190 wildfires, half out of control: officials

Nearly 200 wildfires are blazing across northern Ontario, officials say, already burning a larger swath of land than all of last year's fires, quickly destroying at least one remote community and leaving some with little time to flee.

Just now

Convoy organizer Pat King guilty of intimidation, Appeal Court rules

The Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled that "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King is guilty of intimidation and has ordered a new sentencing hearing. King was charged with a number of offences for his...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
191 wildfires burning across Ontario, 81 not under control: Update from officials

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and local officials provide an update on the wildfires raging across Northwestern Ontario.

2h ago

1:06
Ford says MPP's that abuse expense claims will pay 'every single penny' back

Following Minister Stan Cho's resignation from cabinet, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said any other MPP's that have abused similar expenses will back back the claims but would not say if any other members of his caucus will resign.

3h ago

0:29
Scooter driver dies following crash near Bloor and Dufferin

A man who was operating a scooter has been pronounced dead following a crash involving a vehicle in Toronto’s west end.

4h ago

0:38
Stan Cho resigns from cabinet after backlash from hotel expense claims

Ontario's Tourism Minister Stan Cho says he is resigning from Premier Ford's cabinet following reports he spent $16K in hotel expenses.

4h ago

2:01
Toronto wakes up to clearer skies but air quality remains poor

Residents in Toronto and across the GTA are being advised to take precautions from the lingering wildfire smoke as the air quality remains poor.

5h ago

More Videos