4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill deceased after collision in Huntsville

Huntsville OPP responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 60 near Hidden Valley Road in Huntsville on Saturday night, resulting in the death of five people, including four teens from North York and Richmond Hill.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., Huntsville OPP received a report of a serious collision involving a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV on Highway 60.

Four teens were in the Mercedes, between the ages of 15 and 17 years of age, all from the North York and Richmond Hill areas. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was a 42-year-old female from Huntsville who was transported to Huntsville Memorial Hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries. Highway 60 remained closed while police investigated.

No further information has been released at this time.