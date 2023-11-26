Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

Construction detour signs
Construction detour signs. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 26, 2023 11:06 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2023 11:23 pm.

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday.

Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College Street and Queen Street West for most of the next seven months in order to complete several infrastructure projects, among them the replacement of a 150-year-old water main.

The City says construction may need to pause during the coldest part of winter from late December until early February when traffic restrictions will be lifted and all southbound lanes will be opened.

The work on the southbound lanes is expected to be completed by summer 2024.

In addition, Ontario Line construction will occupy two northbound lanes on University Avenue between Queen Street West and Armoury Street until early December at which time the northbound route will be reduced to one lane until that project is completed in 2026.

“During construction, drivers are advised to plan their travel in advance, choose an alternate route when possible, follow detour signs in place and be patient,” the City said in a statement.

The impact to pedestrians will be minimal while cyclists travelling southbound will be asked to take alternate routes on Beverly, Elizabeth or Bay Streets. Those utilizing University Avenue will need to be aware that it will be a shared, single-file lane for both cyclists and cars.

Paid parking along the west side of University Avenue within the project limits will be removed for the duration of the construction.

