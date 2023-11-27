1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning.

When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared dead a short time later.

It’s not clear how the blaze started at the hotel at 1677 Wilson Ave., near Jane Street.

The building has been used to accommodate people experiencing homelessness since 2016, including refugees and refugee claimants, the City’s website states.

The same address was the location of a sudden death on Saturday that is still being investigated, but is considered non-suspicious by police at this point.