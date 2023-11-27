Paramount Plus Canada developing comedies about prime minister, widowed limo driver

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2023 5:30 pm.

TORONTO — Paramount Plus Canada says it’s developing two more homegrown comedies, one centred on a widowed limo driver trying to raise his kids, the other on an A-list actor who gets the chance to become prime minister. 

The streamer announced in June it would begin developing Canadian projects, and is now adding two more to its slate from production company Boat Rocker.

“Bensen,” from creator Clara Altimas, follows a limo driver who tries to keep his “fun dad” status following the death of his wife. 

Altimas was previously a writer on CBC’s “Kim’s Convenience” and its spinoff “Strays.”

Paramount Plus is also developing “Elected,” a comedy series from Michael McGowan, whose feature film credits include writing and directing “All My Puny Sorrows” and “Score: A Hockey Musical.”

Paramount Plus Canada also says its first original documentary, “500 Days in the Wild,” will premiere at the Whistler International Film Festival on Friday before a limited theatrical run next year, after which it will land on the platform. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press

