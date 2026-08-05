Canada’s Leylah Fernandez advances to 3rd round at National Bank Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez serves to Mexico's Renata Zarazua during National Bank Open tennis action in Toronto on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By News Staff

Posted August 5, 2026 8:35 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2026 8:45 pm.

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez is moving on at the National Bank Open.

The No. 30 seed from Laval, Que., defeated Mexico’s Renata Zarazua 6-2, 6-2, in her first match at Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium on Wednesday night.

She’ll now face world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the third round.

Fernandez is carrying her country’s torch at the tournament after all other Canadians were eliminated from the women’s and men’s singles draws.

On the women’s side, Kayla Cross of London, Ont., was bounced by Ann Li of the United States 7-6 (2), 6-3 earlier in the day. Toronto’s Katherine Sebov lost in the second round Tuesday, while 2019 winner Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was eliminated Monday in her first match as the red-and-white contingent melted from eight to one in short order on York University’s main campus.

Victoria Mboko of Burlington, Ont., who captured last summer’s NBO title at age 18, is sitting out this year’s event because of a knee issue.

The Canadian men, meanwhile, have been cut down by injuries of their own in Montreal. Dennis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo retired from their matches Tuesday before No. 2 seed Félix Auger-Aliassime withdrew with a back problem Wednesday.

–With files from The Canadian Press

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