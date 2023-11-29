Vaughan residents, business owners want City to crack down on illegal land use

By Fil Martino

Posted November 29, 2023 6:14 pm.

A group of Vaughan residents and business owners are calling on the City to put the brakes on illegal land use in agricultural areas, saying it’s out of control, especially in the Kleinburg area.

If you drive along Cold Creek Road in the Kleinburg area of Vaughan you’ll notice trucks and sea containers being stored up and down the street.

“I see lands being used for truck yards, rather than for agriculture,” said Ron Sant, co-owner of George Sant and Sons Greenhouses on Cold Creek Road. “This land is zoned agriculture right now.”

John Bartella lives just north of the area. He says the illegal land use and illegal dumping in Vaughan is affecting his quality of life in King.

“We have construction yards setting up shop in these areas making noise continuously throughout the day.

“There’s a lot of dust going into the air from all the gravel and other materials being moved.”

Bartella says the City has done little to help resolve the issue, but area councillor Marilyn Iafrate says the City has sent letters to the Ministry of the Environment to make it aware of the illegal uses and impacts to the environment.

In addition, a letter has been sent to the Ministry of Transportation about the illegal parking of trucks and one to Canada Revenue Agency to advise it that these companies may be operating illegally.

