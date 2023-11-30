As ChatGPT marks one-year anniversary, here’s how Canadian companies are using AI

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Boston. White House officials concerned about AI chatbots' potential for societal harm and the Silicon Valley powerhouses rushing them to market are heavily invested in a three-day competition ending Sunday, Aug. 13, at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas. Some 3,500 competitors have tapped on laptops seeking to expose vulnerabilities in eight leading large-language models representative of technology’s next big thing. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted November 30, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 4:12 am.

When OpenAI released ChatGPT one year ago, it instantly dazzled the world’s tech community and beyond.

The artificial intelligence-based chatbot could turn simple prompts from users into reams of text, including essays and speeches, within moments. Its capabilities already stretched past what experts in the field thought was possible in the near future.

Many, including some of AI’s pioneers, were so taken by how fast the technology had evolved that they started warning it could lead to an existential crisis, if it continued to advance this quickly and without much regulation.

However, Canadian companies have been keen not to ignore a technology that could disrupt their business or deliver efficiency and cost savings. 

Even before ChatGPT, several had worked with large language models (LLMs) — the algorithmic foundation of AI, which takes natural language inputs and predicts the next word based on what it’s already processed. Others saw ChatGPT as a catalyst that convinced them to start dabbling.

This is a look at what some Canadian companies have used AI and LLMs for:

BlackBerry Ltd.:

The Waterloo, Ont.-based company that transitioned from a smartphone powerhouse to a cybersecurity firm is now known for its Cylance AI products, which help users detect malware and prevent cyberattacks. 

In October, the company also announced a generative AI-based cybersecurity assistant, which predicts customer needs to proactively provide information rather than requiring users to manually ask questions.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.:

The Montreal-based payments software company is using AI to enhance menus and restaurant sales.

AI helps merchant customers input and update point-of-sale software with new menu items within seconds. It can also translate the menu into other languages and uncover insights into the most popular items or those that encourage repeat dining at restaurants. 

Magna International Inc.:

The Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts manufacturer has rolled out Mavis, a secure ChatGPT-like environment where staff can explore potential AI use cases, chief digital and information officer Boris Shulkin said in a statement.

Royal Bank of Canada:

The Toronto-based bank has a product called Nomi, which uses AI to recommend personalized monthly budgets to customers based on their individual spending habits. Nomi, a play on the term “know me,” detects customers’ top spending categories such as transportation, shopping, dining, entertainment and cash withdrawals, and lets users know if they are over- or under-budget based on their typical patterns.

The bank also uses an AI-powered trading platform called Aiden, which applies deep reinforcement learning — an advanced form of machine learning under the AI umbrella — to equities markets. 

Shopify Inc.:

The Ottawa-based e-commerce software company recently launched a suite of AI tools that can write product descriptions, email subject lines and headings for online stores. 

The suite includes Sidekick, a chatbot the company’s merchant customers can use to ask questions like, ‘Why have my sales slowed?’ or ‘How can I set up a promotion?’

Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s president and co-founder of Firebelly Tea, has tinkered with such technology, using it to write product descriptions for his business and to summarize long articles to decide whether they’re worth a read later.

Sun Life Financial Inc.:

The Toronto-based insurer recently tested an AI-based program to help developers code faster and more accurately and has rolled out a virtual assistant pilot that leverages AI to reduce administrative tasks so staff can focus on more complex work.

The company will next turn its attention to exploring how AI can help deliver faster service from its call centres. 

Telus Corp.:

The Vancouver-based telecommunications company has its own set of generative AI tools available for internal experimentation. So far, they’ve been used to speed up the amount of time administrative tasks take, boosting productivity, efficiency and innovation, chief information officer Hesham Fahmy said in an email.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

The Toronto-based technology company created Open Arena, an LLM environment where staff can experiment with generative AI. 

Employees such as customer support agents use the technology to get quick answers from documents or websites, summarize and verify points they will make and start initial drafts of documents, spokesman Kent Carter said in an email.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB, TSX:LSPD, TSX:MG, TSX:RY, TSX:SHOP, TSX:SLF, TSX:T, TSX:TRI)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police arrested a driver after the man allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators tried to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of a moving car. Investigators...

4h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

10h ago

Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire
Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building on York Mills...

4h ago

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

12h ago

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police arrested a driver after the man allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators tried to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of a moving car. Investigators...

4h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

10h ago

Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire
Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a three-alarm apartment fire in North York. Toronto Fire Services were called to the high-rise building on York Mills...

4h ago

Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes
Family booted off Air Canada flight now calling for changes

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, a Canadian citizen who was born in Iran, is on a mission to fight what he calls an injustice at Toronto Pearson International Airport - a fight he believes impacts several travellers...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.

10h ago

0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

14h ago

4:36
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation

The Ontario government is releasing its business plan on moving the Science Centre from the Don Mills area to Ontario place. Cynthia Mulligan and Richard Southern break down the announcement.

14h ago

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

10h ago

2:49
Killer in incel-inspired attack sentenced to life in prison
Killer in incel-inspired attack sentenced to life in prison

A life sentence has been handed down to a man who plead guilty to an incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee. Faiza Amin reports on why the court’s findings are believed to be a first in Canada.
More Videos