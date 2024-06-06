New Ford cabinet to be sworn in at 5 p.m.

A “renewed cabinet” for the provincial government is expected to be sworn in at 5 p.m., a spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford said.

Rumours of an imminent cabinet shuffle came to light earlier in the day on Thursday.

Sources say Ford cancelled a D-Day speech he was scheduled to give earlier this afternoon at the last minute.

The last cabinet shuffle happened in September 2023 when Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced he would be leaving provincial politics to take a job in the private sector.

MPP minister policy areas

MPP Policy Area Peter Bethlenfalvy Minister of Finance Paul Calandra Minister of Legislative Affairs Paul Calandra Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Raymond Sung Joon Cho Minister for Seniors and Accessibility Stan Cho Minister of Long-Term Care Doug Downey Attorney General Jill Dunlop Minister of Colleges and Universities Victor Fedeli Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Victor Fedeli Chair of Cabinet Rob Flack Associate Minister of Housing Doug Ford Premier Doug Ford Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Michael D. Ford Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Sylvia Jones Minister of Health Sylvia Jones Deputy Premier Michael S. Kerzner Solicitor General Andrea Khanjin Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Stephen Lecce Minister of Education Neil Lumsden Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Todd J. McCarthy Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery Caroline Mulroney Minister of Francophone Affairs Caroline Mulroney President of the Treasury Board Michael Parsa Minister of Children, Community and Social Services David Piccini Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development George Pirie Minister of Mines Greg Rickford Minister of Northern Development Greg Rickford Minister of Indigenous Affairs Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria Minister of Transportation Graydon Smith Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Todd Smith Minister of Energy Kinga Surma Minister of Infrastructure Nina Tangri Associate Minister of Small Business Vijay Thanigasalam Associate Minister of Transportation Lisa M. Thompson Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Michael A. Tibollo Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Charmaine A. Williams Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity

More to come