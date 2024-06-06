New Ford cabinet to be sworn in at 5 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media following a cabinet shuffle at Queen's Park on June 20, 2019
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media following a cabinet shuffle at Queen's Park on June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 6, 2024 4:05 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 4:40 pm.

A “renewed cabinet” for the provincial government is expected to be sworn in at 5 p.m., a spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford said.

Rumours of an imminent cabinet shuffle came to light earlier in the day on Thursday.

Sources say Ford cancelled a D-Day speech he was scheduled to give earlier this afternoon at the last minute.

The last cabinet shuffle happened in September 2023 when Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced he would be leaving provincial politics to take a job in the private sector.

MPP minister policy areas

MPPPolicy Area
Peter BethlenfalvyMinister of Finance
Paul CalandraMinister of Legislative Affairs
Paul CalandraMinister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
Raymond Sung Joon ChoMinister for Seniors and Accessibility
Stan ChoMinister of Long-Term Care
Doug DowneyAttorney General
Jill DunlopMinister of Colleges and Universities
Victor FedeliMinister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
Victor FedeliChair of Cabinet
Rob FlackAssociate Minister of Housing
Doug FordPremier
Doug FordMinister of Intergovernmental Affairs
Michael D. FordMinister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism
Sylvia JonesMinister of Health
Sylvia JonesDeputy Premier
Michael S. KerznerSolicitor General
Andrea KhanjinMinister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
Stephen LecceMinister of Education
Neil LumsdenMinister of Tourism, Culture and Sport
Todd J. McCarthyMinister of Public and Business Service Delivery
Caroline MulroneyMinister of Francophone Affairs
Caroline MulroneyPresident of the Treasury Board
Michael ParsaMinister of Children, Community and Social Services
David PicciniMinister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development
George PirieMinister of Mines
Greg RickfordMinister of Northern Development
Greg RickfordMinister of Indigenous Affairs
Prabmeet Singh SarkariaMinister of Transportation
Graydon SmithMinister of Natural Resources and Forestry
Todd SmithMinister of Energy
Kinga SurmaMinister of Infrastructure
Nina TangriAssociate Minister of Small Business
Vijay ThanigasalamAssociate Minister of Transportation
Lisa M. ThompsonMinister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs
Michael A. TibolloAssociate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions
Charmaine A. WilliamsAssociate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity

More to come

Top Stories

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

4h ago

Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured
Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning in Hamilton. Police say they were called to the West Mountain area around 7:30 a.m....

1h ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

Rail workers reject binding arbitration offer as strike threat still looms: CN
Rail workers reject binding arbitration offer as strike threat still looms: CN

Canadian National Railway Co. says rail workers have rejected its offer to enter into binding arbitration, as the country's largest railroad operator looks to steer clear of a strike. The process, when...

37m ago

