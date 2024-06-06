TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says ‘no progress’ in latest talks

Toronto transit workers appear headed for a midnight walkout, claiming they have seen no progress in the latest round of talks with the transit agency.

In a late afternoon update, the union said they had not seen the progress needed in order to address their core proposals, including job security.

“Going on strike is not the course of action we want to take; however it is necessary to protect the future of our members’ families, our pensioners, and the integrity of Toronto’s transit system,” read a statement released by union officials.

“The TTC has left us with no other choice …ATU Local 113 will be moving forward with strike action tomorrow at 12:01 am.”

The statement concludes by saying they will remain at the bargaining table this evening and that they hope the TTC uses this as an opportunity to reach an agreement.

Wages, benefits, and a number of job security issues are top sticking points for the union. They want protections against contracting jobs out to third parties and from cross-boundary service getting handed over to other Greater Toronto Area transit operators.

Neither side has offered specifics on any proposed negotiating terms.

If workers strike, a deal between the union and TTC would keep the system running until subway service ends, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wheel-Trans, the paratransit service for people with disabilities, would also continue uninterrupted.

“We’re not trying to harshly remove service so that people are stranded or abandoned,” ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred said at a news conference earlier Thursday.

“But we are doing our best to signal if you don’t have to be in the system at midnight, why would you enter the system?”

A strike could bring Canada’s most populous city to a grinding halt. It would upend regular travel plans for tens of thousands of commuters who depend on its subways, streetcars and buses while choking the city’s already congested roadways.

And unlike some Toronto transit strikes of the past, speedy back-to-work legislation from the province may not be a foregone conclusion. Ontario would not introduce a bill to end the strike unless Toronto requests it since the province is not directly involved in negotiations, a senior government source said, and any bill would likely not be introduced for weeks.

The last TTC strike in 2008 ended after less than two days when the provincial government held a special weekend sitting to legislate the union members back to work. Several other ATU Local 113 job actions, including a record 23-day strike in 1970 and a 45-day work-to-rule campaign in 1989, have ended with legislation.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report