TTC on the brink of transit strike as union says ‘no progress’ in latest talks

A TTC subway car is shown as being out of service.
A TTC subway car is shown as being out of service. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By John Marchesan

Posted June 6, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 6:16 pm.

Toronto transit workers appear headed for a midnight walkout, claiming they have seen no progress in the latest round of talks with the transit agency.

In a late afternoon update, the union said they had not seen the progress needed in order to address their core proposals, including job security.

“Going on strike is not the course of action we want to take; however it is necessary to protect the future of our members’ families, our pensioners, and the integrity of Toronto’s transit system,” read a statement released by union officials.

“The TTC has left us with no other choice …ATU Local 113 will be moving forward with strike action tomorrow at 12:01 am.”

The statement concludes by saying they will remain at the bargaining table this evening and that they hope the TTC uses this as an opportunity to reach an agreement.

Wages, benefits, and a number of job security issues are top sticking points for the union. They want protections against contracting jobs out to third parties and from cross-boundary service getting handed over to other Greater Toronto Area transit operators.

Neither side has offered specifics on any proposed negotiating terms.

If workers strike, a deal between the union and TTC would keep the system running until subway service ends, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wheel-Trans, the paratransit service for people with disabilities, would also continue uninterrupted.

“We’re not trying to harshly remove service so that people are stranded or abandoned,” ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred said at a news conference earlier Thursday.

“But we are doing our best to signal if you don’t have to be in the system at midnight, why would you enter the system?”

Related:

A strike could bring Canada’s most populous city to a grinding halt. It would upend regular travel plans for tens of thousands of commuters who depend on its subways, streetcars and buses while choking the city’s already congested roadways.

And unlike some Toronto transit strikes of the past, speedy back-to-work legislation from the province may not be a foregone conclusion. Ontario would not introduce a bill to end the strike unless Toronto requests it since the province is not directly involved in negotiations, a senior government source said, and any bill would likely not be introduced for weeks.

The last TTC strike in 2008 ended after less than two days when the provincial government held a special weekend sitting to legislate the union members back to work. Several other ATU Local 113 job actions, including a record 23-day strike in 1970 and a 45-day work-to-rule campaign in 1989, have ended with legislation.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

5m ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

5h ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

5m ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

1h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

5h ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

10h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

21h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

22h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

23h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos