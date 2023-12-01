Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 homeless people are shot, killing 2

By The Associated Press

Posted December 1, 2023 10:39 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 10:42 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five homeless people were shot in Las Vegas on Friday, two of them fatally, and police were searching for a lone suspect, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. near a freeway overpass in the northeastern part of the city, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

Two people died and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All the victims were unhoused, Lourenco said.

“We believe this is an isolated event,” Lourenco responded in a text when asked if there was an active shooter situation.

One shooter was involved, but a suspect had not been captured, he said Friday evening.

The shooting comes after police in Los Angeles announced Friday they are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of three homeless people in separate incidents last month.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

5h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

5h ago

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

6h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

7h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

5h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

5h ago

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

6h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.

5h ago

2:43
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story

A Ontario manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

2:39
9-8-8 youth mental health hotline launches in Canada
9-8-8 youth mental health hotline launches in Canada

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health are teaming up with Kids help Phone and the the federal government to launch a nationwide help line for youth struggling with mental health. Faiza Amin has the details.
2:37
Pickleball champs share game winning advice
Pickleball champs share game winning advice

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with the founder of the Ontario Pickleball Academy about the sport and gets tips for viewers on how to take their games to the next level.

2:34
Eglinton crosstown completion date still under wraps
Eglinton crosstown completion date still under wraps

Metrolinx's CEO isn't giving any hints on when the long-delayed Eglinton crosstown LRT will open. Richard Southern looks at why the secrecy, what's left on the to-do list, and when the public will get a peek on how it's coming along.
More Videos