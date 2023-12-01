S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2023 11:35 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Strength in base metal, energy and industrial stocks helped Canada’s main stock index rise more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.31 points at 20,343.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.85 points at 36,018.74. The S&P 500 index was up 2.80 points at 4,570.60, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.96 points at 14,218.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.01 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was down three cents at US$75.93 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$14.00 at US$2,071.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$3.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Worker dead after falling from roof of home in East York
Worker dead after falling from roof of home in East York

One person is dead after falling from the roof of a home under construction in East York on Friday morning. Police say a man fell two storeys from the home near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the...

2m ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP

A suspect is in custody after they allegedly fired at responding officers while barricaded in a home near Ohsweken, Ont. on Friday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police responded...

1h ago

'I’m a micro-manufacturer': Canadian-owned company changes the game plan to stay alive
'I’m a micro-manufacturer': Canadian-owned company changes the game plan to stay alive

In 1981, Paul Vella, who immigrated from Malta and spoke little English, was working as a foreman at an Ontario manufacturing plant when he got some tough news. “The plant where he worked was shutting...

23m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa

When Olivia Chow was running for mayor, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a Chow victory would be an “unmitigated disaster”. Almost six months later, he was on stage with her, thanking her for working...

6h ago

Top Stories

Worker dead after falling from roof of home in East York
Worker dead after falling from roof of home in East York

One person is dead after falling from the roof of a home under construction in East York on Friday morning. Police say a man fell two storeys from the home near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the...

2m ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP

A suspect is in custody after they allegedly fired at responding officers while barricaded in a home near Ohsweken, Ont. on Friday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police responded...

1h ago

'I’m a micro-manufacturer': Canadian-owned company changes the game plan to stay alive
'I’m a micro-manufacturer': Canadian-owned company changes the game plan to stay alive

In 1981, Paul Vella, who immigrated from Malta and spoke little English, was working as a foreman at an Ontario manufacturing plant when he got some tough news. “The plant where he worked was shutting...

23m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa

When Olivia Chow was running for mayor, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a Chow victory would be an “unmitigated disaster”. Almost six months later, he was on stage with her, thanking her for working...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Taste of the Danforth street festival could be saved with sponsorships
Taste of the Danforth street festival could be saved with sponsorships

Despite a vote from Greektown BIA members to no longer fund the event with levies, there will still be an effort to find funding. The local city councilor hopes support for the businesses can be found. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

1:45
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan

Statistics Canada is out with its latest GDP reading and it suggests Canada's economy is slowing down. Kris McCusker breaks down the numbers.

1:02
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan

Toronto Pearson Airport has announced a number of changes to help prepare for what's projected to be a busy winter season. Melissa Duggan explains.

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.
2:22
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 

The race to fill the vacant Ward 20 city council seat comes to an end on election day Thursday. After advance voting last weekend, some candidates have raised concerns with voter fraud. Mark McAllister reports.

More Videos