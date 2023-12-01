S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in base metal, energy and industrial stocks helped Canada’s main stock index rise more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.31 points at 20,343.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.85 points at 36,018.74. The S&P 500 index was up 2.80 points at 4,570.60, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.96 points at 14,218.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.01 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was down three cents at US$75.93 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$14.00 at US$2,071.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$3.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

