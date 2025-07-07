Annex bar targeted by gunfire, police say

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the Davenport Road and Avenue Road area. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 7, 2025 7:54 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2025 9:14 am.

A bar in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood was damaged in an overnight shooting, authorities say.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the Davenport Road and Avenue Road area.

Officers arrived at the scene and noticed damage to a bar, with evidence of gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

Photos from the scene show the front door of Parc Avenue, located at 265 Davenport Road, with multiple bullet holes.

Officers were called to MIMI Chinese just after 11:30 p.m. on July 1 for reports of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they confirmed that the restaurant’s windows were damaged in a shooting.

No injuries were reported at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Top Stories

Highway 407 in Brampton partially closed following serious crash involving tractor trailer

Highway 407 eastbound in Brampton is partially closed following a serious collision involving a motor vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says. Provincial police were notified...

updated

1m ago

5 hospitalized, driver arrested for suspected impairment after 10 vehicles struck in Scarborough

Five people were hospitalized, and one man is in police custody for suspected impaired driving after several vehicles were damaged in a crash in a Scarborough neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service...

48m ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

TORONTO — Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve...

49m ago

An inside look at what it's like to be a sequestered juror in a criminal case in Canada

It’s been dramatized in countless movies and TV shows, like Law and Order or 12 Angry Men, but you may have wondered if the Hollywood portrayals match up with the reality of jury duty. This year,...

The Big Story

2h ago

