Annex bar targeted by gunfire, police say

A bar in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood was damaged in an overnight shooting, authorities say.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the Davenport Road and Avenue Road area.

Officers arrived at the scene and noticed damage to a bar, with evidence of gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

Photos from the scene show the front door of Parc Avenue, located at 265 Davenport Road, with multiple bullet holes.

Officers were called to MIMI Chinese just after 11:30 p.m. on July 1 for reports of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they confirmed that the restaurant’s windows were damaged in a shooting.

No injuries were reported at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.