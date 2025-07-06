5 hospitalized, 1 driver arrested for suspected impairment after 10 vehicles struck in Scarborough

Five people have been hospitalized, and one man is in custody after several vehicles were damaged in a crash in a Scarborough neighbourhood.

Toronto police say a total of 10 vehicles were struck in the Passmore Avenue and Middlefield Road area just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Some of the parked vehicles had occupants in them, and a female pedestrian was also struck by the vehicle.

Paramedics told CityNews seven people were assessed and five were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody. He is facing charges of impaired driving.