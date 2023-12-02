Quebec teachers leaning on each other as negotiations to end strike grind on

The president of a striking Quebec teachers union says she hopes intense negotiation sessions with the government will continue all weekend as the two parties try to reach an agreement.

The 66,000 members of the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23, shutting around 800 schools across Quebec.

Union president Mélanie Hubert provided a Friday evening update saying the labour group found aspects of the government’s latest offer “interesting,” but not enough to call off the strike.

She says the union will submit a counter offer as soon as possible, but calls a potential return to class on Monday optimistic.

Meanwhile, some teachers have had to lean on each other for financial support because the union does not supply strike pay.

A Facebook page where striking teachers and their supports can swap financial aid, tips and other donations has amassed almost 5,000 members and hundreds of posts since it launched last week.