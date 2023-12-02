Quebec teachers leaning on each other as negotiations to end strike grind on

Members of the FAE teachers union march to begin their unlimited strike, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2023 1:00 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2023 1:58 pm.

The president of a striking Quebec teachers union says she hopes intense negotiation sessions with the government will continue all weekend as the two parties try to reach an agreement.

The 66,000 members of the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23, shutting around 800 schools across Quebec.

Union president Mélanie Hubert provided a Friday evening update saying the labour group found aspects of the government’s latest offer “interesting,” but not enough to call off the strike.

She says the union will submit a counter offer as soon as possible, but calls a potential return to class on Monday optimistic.

Meanwhile, some teachers have had to lean on each other for financial support because the union does not supply strike pay.

A Facebook page where striking teachers and their supports can swap financial aid, tips and other donations has amassed almost 5,000 members and hundreds of posts since it launched last week.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Second ballot needed to determine new Ontario Liberal Party leader
Second ballot needed to determine new Ontario Liberal Party leader

There was no clear winner after first ballot results were announced Saturday afternoon at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention. Bonnie Crombie fell just shy of a first-ballot victory, securing...

7m ago

1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill
1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill

A man is dead after a two-alarm blaze engulfed a vacant home in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue...

58m ago

1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario
1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands early Saturday. Police say around 3:30 a.m. a car with two people in it was going southbound on Cherry Street at a high rate of...

8m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after North York stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after North York stabbing

A man is fighting for his life following an early morning stabbing in North York. Police were called to the area of Upper Canada Drive and Lord Seaton Road just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When they...

7h ago

Top Stories

Second ballot needed to determine new Ontario Liberal Party leader
Second ballot needed to determine new Ontario Liberal Party leader

There was no clear winner after first ballot results were announced Saturday afternoon at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention. Bonnie Crombie fell just shy of a first-ballot victory, securing...

7m ago

1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill
1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill

A man is dead after a two-alarm blaze engulfed a vacant home in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue...

58m ago

1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario
1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands early Saturday. Police say around 3:30 a.m. a car with two people in it was going southbound on Cherry Street at a high rate of...

8m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after North York stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after North York stabbing

A man is fighting for his life following an early morning stabbing in North York. Police were called to the area of Upper Canada Drive and Lord Seaton Road just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When they...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.

20h ago

3:40
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberal party will be announcing its new leader on Saturday. Richard Southern reports on the race, and new polling data which suggests a potential shakeup on the horizon at Queen's Park.

2:43
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story

A Ontario manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open. Pat Taney reports.

2:10
Former TDSB school trustee wins Scarborough Southwest byelection
Former TDSB school trustee wins Scarborough Southwest byelection

A new councillor has been elected to represent Scarborough Southwest at Toronto City Hall. Melissa Nakhavoly breaks down the numbers as well as what mattered most to voters.
1:17
Commercial General Liability Insurance: What is it and why do I need it?
Commercial General Liability Insurance: What is it and why do I need it?

CityNews' Richard Southern sits down with Tony Menon, Senior VP at TD Insurance to discuss what kind of general liability insurance is right for you.
More Videos