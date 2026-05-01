Motorcyclist killed in high‑speed crash on Hwy. 407 near Trafalgar Road

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is parked in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 1, 2026 5:24 am.

A motorcyclist is dead after a single‑vehicle crash on Highway 407 overnight, shutting down the eastbound lanes near Trafalgar Road in Oakville for several hours.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, when officers with the Highway 407 OPP responded to reports of a motorcycle down on the eastbound lanes approaching the Highway 403 ramp. The lone rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say speed is believed to be a factor in the fatal collision.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 407 were immediately closed at the Highway 403 interchange, and the closure continued overnight.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash — or who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision — to contact the Highway 407 OPP detachment.

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