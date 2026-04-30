Weekend need-to-know: Canada’s Wonderland reopens, Toronto marathon

Toronto runners will hit the streets this weekend for the annual Toronto Marathon. Meanwhile, further north, thrillseekers will be pumped for the reopening of Canada’s Wonderland.

Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend and a service adjustment on the Barrie GO line.

Toronto Marathon

The Toronto streets will be filled this Sunday for the Toronto Marathon. Runners from 50 countries will be competing in the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K run and walk events.

The marathon raises funds to support the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

The marathon kicks off at Yonge Street and North York Boulevard at 7:30 a.m., while the half-marathon kicks off in the same spot at 8:30 a.m. The 10K and 5K runs will begin at Lake Shore Boulevard and Strachan Avenue at 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., respectively.

Canada’s Wonderland opens for the season

Canada’s Wonderland opens for another season this Sunday, with a special preview Friday night for season passholders.

This new season will feature the reintroduction of an old coaster. The DareDeviler, previously known as Flight Deck, will open this summer, inspired by early aviation and the Grande World Expo.

There’s also new treats to dig into, including a Choco Crispy Bites Funnel Cake, Donair Kababs, and Tanghulu fruit skewers.

The new chaperone policy will also officially come into effect this year. As of 4 p.m. daily, all guests aged 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted or to remain in the park.

Raptors to try and force Game 7

The Raptors will look to force a Game 7 when they take to the court on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena for Game 6. Toronto trails the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Tickets to the game are still available, and to join Jurassic Park, fans can get free mobile passes on the Toronto Raptors mobile app

CN Tower Climb

Ever wondered what it feels like to climb to the top of the CN Tower? This weekend, you can! It’s the annual CN Tower Climb for Nature for WWF Canada this Saturday and Sunday.

Climb 1,776 stairs and raise money to support conservation programs that help nature and wildlife thrive. Saturday is closed to new registrations, but Sunday is still available.

All the details can be found on their website.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 Saturday closure

Subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday, May 2, for planned track work.

Barrie GO Line service adjustments

On May 2 and 3, GO buses will replace trains at all stations except Downsview Park GO and Union Station. GO buses will run between Allandale Waterfront GO and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

Full details can be found here.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Toronto Marathon

The Toronto Marathon will shut down a number of streets on Sunday morning. Here’s the full list.

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.