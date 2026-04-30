1 person killed in downtown Hamilton shooting: police

One person has died after a shooting in downtown Hamilton on Thursday night, according to police.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting at 191 Main West just before 6:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival one male victim was located with injuries consistent with a gunshot and was transported to hospital in critical condition,” police said to CityNews. “They have since been pronounced deceased.”

Police initially said one person has been transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Investigators later said one person has been pronounced dead.

In an update on social media Hamilton Police says they believe there may be more individuals injured who fled the scene.

“We ask residents in the area of Main Street west and Caroline street to please review their CCTV cameras for anything suspicious and report it to police,” they wrote.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unknown. There is also no suspect description at this time.

Police also say, no firearm has been recovered yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.