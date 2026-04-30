1 person killed in downtown Hamilton shooting: police

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted April 30, 2026 8:45 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2026 9:10 pm.

One person has died after a shooting in downtown Hamilton on Thursday night, according to police.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting at 191 Main West just before 6:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival one male victim was located with injuries consistent with a gunshot and was transported to hospital in critical condition,” police said to CityNews. “They have since been pronounced deceased.”

Police initially said one person has been transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Investigators later said one person has been pronounced dead.

In an update on social media Hamilton Police says they believe there may be more individuals injured who fled the scene.

“We ask residents in the area of Main Street west and Caroline street to please review their CCTV cameras for anything suspicious and report it to police,” they wrote.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unknown. There is also no suspect description at this time.

Police also say, no firearm has been recovered yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Riders seeking more details on future Ontario Northland train fares

As the Ontario Northland train service resumes operation later this year, would-be travellers are looking for more information on the fare structure of the train. Ontario Northland and the province...

2h ago

Man killed in North York park shooting

A man has been killed in a daytime shooting in North York's Wenderly Park Thursday. Officers were called to Marlee and Glengrove avenues around 12:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim,...

7h ago

Trump administration says its war in Iran has been 'terminated' before 60-day deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is arguing that the war in Iran has already ended because of the ceasefire that began in early April, an interpretation that would allow the White House to...

23m ago

Concerns raised over TDSB's Sheldon Centre for Outdoor Education

Community supporters of the Sheldon Centre for Outdoor Education near Alliston, Ont. are raising concerns that the Toronto District School Board’s (TDSB) budget plan is to cut the centre's outdoor learning...

1h ago

Top Stories

Riders seeking more details on future Ontario Northland train fares

As the Ontario Northland train service resumes operation later this year, would-be travellers are looking for more information on the fare structure of the train. Ontario Northland and the province...

2h ago

Man killed in North York park shooting

A man has been killed in a daytime shooting in North York's Wenderly Park Thursday. Officers were called to Marlee and Glengrove avenues around 12:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim,...

7h ago

Trump administration says its war in Iran has been 'terminated' before 60-day deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is arguing that the war in Iran has already ended because of the ceasefire that began in early April, an interpretation that would allow the White House to...

23m ago

Concerns raised over TDSB's Sheldon Centre for Outdoor Education

Community supporters of the Sheldon Centre for Outdoor Education near Alliston, Ont. are raising concerns that the Toronto District School Board’s (TDSB) budget plan is to cut the centre's outdoor learning...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Canada's high speed rail could include two stops in the GTA: Alto CEO

Alto CEO Martin Imbleau says the Toronto stops along the proposed high-speed rail line could include a stop in the surrounding suburbs as well as the downtown core.

11h ago

1:50
Toronto gas prices to spike at midnight: What drivers need to know

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will face another spike at the pumps, with gas prices set to rise seven cents at 12:01 a.m. Friday, pushing the average price from 179.9 to 186.9 cents per litre at most stations.

10h ago

3:07
GTA under frost advisory, temperatures to drop near freezing

A late‑April cold snap is prompting a yellow‑level frost advisory for Toronto and several parts of the GTA, with Environment Canada warning that temperatures will dip to near- or below-freezing overnight into Friday morning.

11h ago

0:50
Tow truck fire under investigation in Brampton

A tow truck was set on fire in a Brampton neighbourhood early Thursday, marking yet another incident in a growing string of tow‑truck fires across the city this week.

12h ago

2:27
Not as cold next week, but likely wetter

More rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week and into next week but temperature are expected to increase after the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

April 29, 2026 7:07 pm EST EST

More Videos