Assembly of First Nations to elect new national chief in Ottawa this week

OTTAWA — The Assembly of First Nations is set to elect a new national chief this week in Ottawa.

Six candidates are in the running to secure the top job, including Reginald Bellerose, Craig Makinaw, Sheila North, David Pratt, Dean Sayers and Cindy Woodhouse.

The election comes after the dramatic ouster of former national chief RoseAnne Archibald, who was voted out after colleagues accused her of creating a toxic work environment — an allegation she continues to deny.

Joanna Bernard was elected as interim national chief and has been representing the group since Archibald’s ouster.

Those running to be the next national chief have presented plans to reform the assembly and rebuild trust with communities and leaders.

The AFN represents more than 600 First Nations chiefs in Canada, and they or their proxies will elect the next national chief in a special assembly vote expected to take place on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press