ROM closed due to ‘mechanical issue,’ reopening TBD

A person wearing a mask walks by the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, on Friday, June 26, 2020. The Royal Ontario Museum will allow visitors into its main floor for free this summer in an effort to draw crowds. Starting June 9 and running through Sept. 25, 2022, the first floor galleries will be accessible to the public without a fee. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 14, 2025 11:58 am.

Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) closed unexpectedly on Monday due to a “mechanical issue.”

In social media posts on Monday morning, the ROM informed visitors of the closure and that pre-booked tickets would be automatically refunded.

CityNews reached out to the museum for more details, and in a statement, they said, “In the early morning, the Museum identified an issue with a small section of the safety sprinkler system … We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

It is unclear when the museum will reopen at this time. The museum’s media relations team said updates will be shared as soon as they are available.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and we look forward to welcoming visitors on another day,” they said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Air quality warning issued for Toronto due to thick wildfire smoke

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

updated

1h ago

More than a dozen vehicles damaged in suspected arson at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson after more than a dozen vehicles caught fire at an auto body shop in Scarborough. The fire happened in a fenced-off...

updated

19m ago

Olivia Chow leads Toronto re-election race, but John Tory could shake up the field: poll

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow would easily secure re-election if a municipal vote were held today—unless former mayor John Tory decided to run, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll conducted for the...

2h ago

Man charged with murder after body found at abandoned Hamilton house last summer

Hamilton police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered under a piece of plywood at an abandoned house in Hamilton last summer. Officers attended a property at 1452 Upper James...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Air quality warning issued for Toronto due to thick wildfire smoke

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

updated

1h ago

More than a dozen vehicles damaged in suspected arson at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson after more than a dozen vehicles caught fire at an auto body shop in Scarborough. The fire happened in a fenced-off...

updated

19m ago

Olivia Chow leads Toronto re-election race, but John Tory could shake up the field: poll

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow would easily secure re-election if a municipal vote were held today—unless former mayor John Tory decided to run, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll conducted for the...

2h ago

Man charged with murder after body found at abandoned Hamilton house last summer

Hamilton police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered under a piece of plywood at an abandoned house in Hamilton last summer. Officers attended a property at 1452 Upper James...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Toronto skyline shrouded in smoke as air quality warning issued

Chopper footage captured a hazy Toronto skyline amid Health Canada's air quality warning as wildfire smoke from Northern Ontario moves South.

1h ago

2:49
North York building tenants prepare for key provincial hearing

Residents at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Ave. W. say they've been fighting for better living conditions for years. Nearly 100 tenants participated in a rent strike. Now they're set to be heard at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:09
Longest stretch of heat since July 2022

An abundance of sun is on the way. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

3:01
Canada refuses to support the International Criminal Court on two consecutive occasions

Canada is falling short of expectations in its support for the International Criminal Court, after refusing to express solidarity with court officials on two consecutive occasions. OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley with the story.

11h ago

1:40
Long-lasting heat wave hitting Ontario

Humidity is expected to drop slightly over the next few day, but a heat warning persists. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
More Videos