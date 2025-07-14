ROM closed due to ‘mechanical issue,’ reopening TBD

Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) closed unexpectedly on Monday due to a “mechanical issue.”

In social media posts on Monday morning, the ROM informed visitors of the closure and that pre-booked tickets would be automatically refunded.

THE MUSEUM IS CLOSED TODAY – JULY 14.



Due to an unexpected mechanical issue, ROM will be closed Monday, July 14. Prebooked tickets will be automatically refunded. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we look forward to welcoming you on another day. — Royal Ontario Museum (@ROMtoronto) July 14, 2025

CityNews reached out to the museum for more details, and in a statement, they said, “In the early morning, the Museum identified an issue with a small section of the safety sprinkler system … We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

It is unclear when the museum will reopen at this time. The museum’s media relations team said updates will be shared as soon as they are available.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and we look forward to welcoming visitors on another day,” they said.