1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan.

Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6 p.m. Wednesday following the crash.

Aerial footage of the scene shows the car pointed in the opposite direction of the traffic flow, suggesting that the vehicle may have been traveling in the wrong direction when it hit the concrete abutment at the base of a light pole.

Police say one person was transported to hospital via an emergency run but was later pronounced dead.