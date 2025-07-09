The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city’s west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera.

The speed camera was damaged twice in November, with the second incident occurring just a day after it was reinstalled. It was removed again and thrown into a nearby duck pond in December, and subsequently cut down in May.

The Parkside Drive speed camera has nabbed hundreds of drivers, with the City confirming that it has assisted in issuing just over 67,000 tickets and generated $7 million in fines. It’s also by far Toronto’s most vandalized speed camera.

A surveillance camera was installed at the Parkside Drive site last week. City and police officials have not yet commented on the reason for the security measure.

“I can tell you that we do not have a report on file yet for this incident, but we are aware that the camera was damaged again,” a police spokesperson told CityNews on Wednesday. “The footage from the surveillance camera would be something that officers would review as part of their investigation.”

Faraz Gholizadeh, the co-chair of Safe Parkside, called the latest overnight vandalism act a case of déjà vu.

“Despite the presence of a new surveillance camera watching over the Parkside Drive speed camera, residents woke up this morning to discover the speed camera had been felled, leaving this dangerous street with little in the form of safety once again,” said Gholizadeh.

“The lack of meaningful safety measures remains a big concern on Parkside Drive, a street that borders the city’s busiest park, High Park, on the west side and residential family homes on the east side.

“Despite Parkside Drive’s long and deadly history of speeding, the City of Toronto continues to overlook safety on this city-designated ‘Community Safety Zone,'” Gholizadeh added.

Chronology of Parkside Drive speed camera vandalism

Nov. 18, 2024: Just three days after Toronto City Council approved a full redesign of Parkside Drive, the speed camera on Parkside was toppled for the first time.

Just three days after Toronto City Council approved a full redesign of Parkside Drive, the speed camera on Parkside was toppled for the first time. Nov. 30, 2024: Less than a day after being reinstalled, the device was knocked down again—marking the second incident.

Less than a day after being reinstalled, the device was knocked down again—marking the second incident. Dec. 29, 2024: For the third time, the camera was cut down. This time, it was dragged roughly 200 metres through High Park and dumped into a pond.

For the third time, the camera was cut down. This time, it was dragged roughly 200 metres through High Park and dumped into a pond. March 23, 2025: The camera was vandalized for a fifth time.

The camera was vandalized for a fifth time. April 19, 2025: Despite being reinforced with a thicker pole and updated appearance, the unit was once again brought down—its fourth strike.

Despite being reinforced with a thicker pole and updated appearance, the unit was once again brought down—its fourth strike. July 9, 2025: Even under the watch of a newly installed surveillance camera, the Parkside speed camera was targeted and damaged for a sixth time—bringing the total to six incidents in just eight months.

May 2025. Photo: Safe Parkside.

Dec. 2024. Photo: Safe Parkside Group.

The Parkside Drive speed camera was installed after two seniors were killed in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Spring Road on Oct. 12, 2021. It is one of several that have been damaged across the city of late. In one incident, police stated that the camera was facing a different direction and may have been accident-related.

The City has repeatedly condemned vandalism of the speed cameras, stating that tampering with one of the devices allows dangerous speeding to continue and undermines the safety of all users, especially those who are more vulnerable.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have received other reports of damaged speed cameras, which are owned by Redflex Traffic Systems but operated by the City. They include these locations:

Yonge Street and Glen Elm Avenue (June 25)

Dufferin Street and Lindsey Avenue (June 26)

Sheppard Avenue West and Seeley Drive (June 26)

Avenue Road and Castlefield Avenue (June 30)

Midland Avenue and Aylesworth Avenue (June 30)

Ellesmere Road and Gladeside Road (June 30)

With files from Patricia D’Cunha of CityNews