Ottawa gives Newfoundland and Labrador more control over offshore wind power projects

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, right, shakes hands with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson after speaking at an announcement, Wednesday, December 6, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 6, 2023 2:16 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador signed an agreement today giving the eastern province full regulatory control over renewable energy projects in its inland bays.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the deal will allow the province to regulate wind projects in those areas as if they were onshore developments.

He says the deal is aimed at streamlining the approval process, particularly as opportunities arise from the province’s nascent wind-powered hydrogen sector.

Wilkinson told reporters in Ottawa the agreement lets Newfoundland and Labrador determine the pace and the scale of the industry, and reap all of its economic benefits.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the agreement is a necessary and important first step to kick-start an offshore wind industry in the blustery province.

The two governments jointly manage the province’s offshore oil sector through a federal-provincial regulatory board.

Larry Hughes, an engineering professor at Dalhousie University, says Quebec may be a “ready customer” for Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore wind energy, though he cautioned that offshore wind is expensive to develop.

“Yes, it’s a grand idea. But there are hurdles when it comes down to it,” Hughes said in an interview.

Quebec is looking to get more electricity from renewable sources and is already in negotiations with Newfoundland and Labrador as a decades-old energy agreement between the two provinces is set to expire in 2041.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy
Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was assaulted and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a robbery that was occurring at Best Buy in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue...

52m ago

Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police
Suspects conspired with ServiceOntario employees in auto theft spree: Police

Toronto police arrested seven people and laid just over 70 charges in an ongoing auto theft investigation that allegedly involved ServiceOntario employees conspiring with the suspects. Police said Project...

1h ago

Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on
Facebook blocks grieving families from sharing obituaries as Online News Act dispute rages on

Hayley Wilson got some heartbreaking news in August. Her beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 81 after living a long and fruitful life. Phyllis Jeannie Lindsay was known as a "social butterfly"...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Over 100 organizations urge Ford once again to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Over 100 organizations urge Ford once again to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

Over 100 organizations and service providers who advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) and gender-based violence are urging the province to declare IPV an epidemic on the National Day...

24m ago

