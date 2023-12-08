Man charged after 5 alleged sexual assaults committed in 40 minute span downtown

A 23-year-old is under arrest for a series of alleged sexual assaults over a 40 minute span in the downtown core on Thursday.

Police say around 8 a.m. on Dec. 7 a man approached someone in the area of Robert and College Streets and sexually assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

Approximately 10 minutes later, another victim was sexually assaulted about four blocks east at Beverley and College Streets.

A few blocks north, a man allegedly assaulted another victim around 8:17 a.m. near Kings College Road and College Street.

Then, at St. George and College Streets a similar sexual assault was committed around 8:20 a.m.

Finally, at around 8:41 a.m. a man reportedly sexually assaulted another person in the area of Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East.

Police did not say if any of the victims suffered serious injuries as a result of the attacks.

Investigators say 23-year-old Surafiel Tewelde of Toronto has been arrested and is facing five counts of sexual assault.

Police have released his photo in the belief there may be other victims.