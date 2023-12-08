Man charged after 5 alleged sexual assaults committed in 40 minute span downtown

Surafiel Tewelde
Surafiel Tewelde, 23, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault over a 40 minute span on Dec. 7, 2023. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 8, 2023 8:03 pm.

A 23-year-old is under arrest for a series of alleged sexual assaults over a 40 minute span in the downtown core on Thursday.

Police say around 8 a.m. on Dec. 7 a man approached someone in the area of Robert and College Streets and sexually assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

Approximately 10 minutes later, another victim was sexually assaulted about four blocks east at Beverley and College Streets.

A few blocks north, a man allegedly assaulted another victim around 8:17 a.m. near Kings College Road and College Street.

Then, at St. George and College Streets a similar sexual assault was committed around 8:20 a.m.

Finally, at around 8:41 a.m. a man reportedly sexually assaulted another person in the area of Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East.

Police did not say if any of the victims suffered serious injuries as a result of the attacks.

Investigators say 23-year-old Surafiel Tewelde of Toronto has been arrested and is facing five counts of sexual assault.

Police have released his photo in the belief there may be other victims.

Top Stories

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

3h ago

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

2h ago

'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar
'We are fixing the problem:' Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again. In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the...

2h ago

'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82
'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' actor Ryan O'Neal dead at 82

Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in "Love Story" and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in "Paper Moon,"...

2h ago

