17-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting at Brampton park

Peel police are investigating a shooting at a Brampton park during a track meet.
Peel police are investigating a shooting at a Brampton park during a track meet. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 16, 2024 5:12 pm.

A 17-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after shots rang out last week at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton.

Police say one person was shot after an alleged fight broke out in the bleachers during the meet involving public and private schools across the GTA just before 2:30 p.m. on May 7.

Witnesses told CityNews that a large group in the stands attacked another group of around five people before someone pulled a gun.

The individual shot was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There’s no word on whether the person was a student or involved in the meet but police said they were not known to each other.

Peel police said they arrested a 17-year-old on Wednesday and he was being held for a bail hearing.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the teen cannot be released.

