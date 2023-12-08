Quebec unions representing 420,000 public sector workers start weeklong strike

Magali Picard, right, of the FTQ union, speaks at a news conference of the common front, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at the legislature in Quebec City. Eric Gingras of the CSQ, from the left, Robert Comeau of the APTS, and Francois Enault of the CSN, left, look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2023 4:00 am.

MONTREAL — Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike today.

The workers, including teachers, education support staff and lab technicians, are members of a group of unions that calls itself the “common front.”

The temporary strike comes after the common front rejected the government’s most recent contract offer, which includes a salary increase of 12.7 per cent over five years.

It is the group’s third temporary strike since early November, and the unions say it will be the last before they launch an unlimited strike.

Around 66,000 teachers who are members of a different union have been on strike since Nov. 23, while 80,000 nurses and other health-care workers will begin a four-day strike Monday.

Quebec Premier François Legault said Thursday he’s willing to offer the workers more money but wants unions to make concessions on management issues, such as the transfer of nurses between health facilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable
'Absolutely heartbroken': Community advocate says woman's death in St. Clair Village was preventable

At least one community advocate says the death of a woman Thursday afternoon while crossing a street in St. Clair Village could have been prevented. Police say a woman in her 50s was walking westbound...

5h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

9h ago

No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document
No promise of funding additional parking by Ford government in Ontario Place development document

New details coming to light about what the Ford government is promising private companies when it comes to parking at a redeveloped Ontario Place. While the Ford government has not disclosed any details...

12h ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

12h ago

