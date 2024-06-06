Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing.

Keep in mind, the TTC may be closed this weekend due to a possible strike and there will also be some road closures due to the Ride to Conquer Cancer.

Weekend events

Do West Fest

Music, dancing, food and shopping are just some of the things Torontonians will be able to get into during the annual Do West Fest. The three-day festival will kick off on Friday evening and will shut down Dundas Street West between Lansdowne and Shaw Streets.

With over 50 licensed patios, outdoor stages, block parties and busker performances, it’s expected to by one of the most culturally rich events of the Toronto festival season.

A full schedule is available on its website and the event is free to attend.

Ride to Conquer Cancer

Thousands of people will be traveling through southern Ontario for annual Ride to Conquer Cancer. The annual event, which started in 2008, is a fundraiser in support of cancer research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

The ride will kick off at Exhibition Place in Toronto before setting out to their Day 1 destination of Hamilton. It will conclude in Niagara on Sunday.

World Naked Bike Ride

Children, avert your eyes this Saturday as the World Naked Bike Ride takes to the streets of Toronto. The ride, which includes cyclists, rollerbladers, and skateboarders, is a yearly protest against the dependence on oil. The event happens in 80 cities around the world.

The 16 km ride will take the clothing-optional riders throughout the city and will start and end at Coronation Park. The ride is free and registration is not required.

DESIFEST

DESIFEST is putting South Asian culture on display at Yonge-Dundas Square for it’s 18th year in a row. The music festival will feature a 12-hour extravaganza of music, dance, art and culinary delights that showcases Canadian talent.

It’s happening this Saturday for free and those who participate will see unforgettable performances, indulge in South Asian cuisines and explore traditional and contemporary art. And don’t forget to join in on the dance celebrations.

More details can be found on their website.

TTC/GO Closures

The TTC may be facing a full closure due to a strike by workers beginning Friday.

Line 2 late opening on Sunday

Subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will start by 11 a.m. on Sunday for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement. Shuttle buses will operate.

No stopping at Exhibition GO on Saturday morning

The Go Train will not be stopping at the Exhibition Go Station on Saturday morning due to the Ride to Conquer Cancer.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary road closures

Do West Fest street festival

Full road closures will be in effect on Dundas Street West, from Lansdowne Avenue to Shaw Street, from 1 p.m. on Friday to 12 a.m. on Monday.

Northbound and southbound traffic only will be allowed through Lansdowne Avenue, Brock Avenue, Dufferin Street, Dovercourt Road, Ossington Avenue and Shaw Street.

Other ongoing city closures