Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Posted June 6, 2024 11:24 am.
Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing.
Keep in mind, the TTC may be closed this weekend due to a possible strike and there will also be some road closures due to the Ride to Conquer Cancer.
Weekend events
Do West Fest
Music, dancing, food and shopping are just some of the things Torontonians will be able to get into during the annual Do West Fest. The three-day festival will kick off on Friday evening and will shut down Dundas Street West between Lansdowne and Shaw Streets.
With over 50 licensed patios, outdoor stages, block parties and busker performances, it’s expected to by one of the most culturally rich events of the Toronto festival season.
A full schedule is available on its website and the event is free to attend.
Ride to Conquer Cancer
Thousands of people will be traveling through southern Ontario for annual Ride to Conquer Cancer. The annual event, which started in 2008, is a fundraiser in support of cancer research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.
The ride will kick off at Exhibition Place in Toronto before setting out to their Day 1 destination of Hamilton. It will conclude in Niagara on Sunday.
World Naked Bike Ride
Children, avert your eyes this Saturday as the World Naked Bike Ride takes to the streets of Toronto. The ride, which includes cyclists, rollerbladers, and skateboarders, is a yearly protest against the dependence on oil. The event happens in 80 cities around the world.
The 16 km ride will take the clothing-optional riders throughout the city and will start and end at Coronation Park. The ride is free and registration is not required.
DESIFEST
DESIFEST is putting South Asian culture on display at Yonge-Dundas Square for it’s 18th year in a row. The music festival will feature a 12-hour extravaganza of music, dance, art and culinary delights that showcases Canadian talent.
It’s happening this Saturday for free and those who participate will see unforgettable performances, indulge in South Asian cuisines and explore traditional and contemporary art. And don’t forget to join in on the dance celebrations.
More details can be found on their website.
TTC/GO Closures
The TTC may be facing a full closure due to a strike by workers beginning Friday.
Line 2 late opening on Sunday
Subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will start by 11 a.m. on Sunday for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement. Shuttle buses will operate.
No stopping at Exhibition GO on Saturday morning
The Go Train will not be stopping at the Exhibition Go Station on Saturday morning due to the Ride to Conquer Cancer.
Road closures
Ongoing Gardiner closures
As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.
Temporary road closures
Do West Fest street festival
- Full road closures will be in effect on Dundas Street West, from Lansdowne Avenue to Shaw Street, from 1 p.m. on Friday to 12 a.m. on Monday.
- Northbound and southbound traffic only will be allowed through Lansdowne Avenue, Brock Avenue, Dufferin Street, Dovercourt Road, Ossington Avenue and Shaw Street.
Other ongoing city closures
- O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction and sewer and watermain installation until the summer of 2024.
- Until mid-June, between 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays, Lake Shore Boulevard will be reduced to two westbound lanes between New Brunswick Way and British Columbia Road for the replacement of a fence.
- The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane all ways for condo construction and sewer installation until 2025.
- University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
- Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
- Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.
- Two northbound lanes of Yonge Street from King Street to Wellington Street are closed for TTC construction until Sept. 30, 2024.
- Finch Avenue West is reduced to a single lane in both directions from Dufferin to Wilmington for sewer installation until October 2024.
- Eglinton Avenue West is down to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road for tunneling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.
- Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.
- Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.