‘We are fixing the problem:’ Chow urges residents to take King streetcar

Mayor Olivia Chow on King Street as Traffic Agents direct traffic.
By Faiza Amin and Meredith Bond

Posted December 8, 2023 4:24 pm.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has vowed to make the King Street streetcar a faster way to get around once again.

In an interview with CityNews, Chow said the city is doing everything possible to ease the congestion, causing streetcars to move slower than before the King Street Pilot.

“My goal is to get the number of people taking the streetcar back to the pre-COVID pandemic, and it’s just as fast as when the pilot [first started],” said Chow.

CityNews recently learned that eastbound travel times from Bathurst to Jarvis Streets during the evening rush hours averaged 19 to 26 minutes before the pilot program in 2017. The latest times show it is now worse, with an average of 22 to 29 minutes.

The King Street pilot was made permanent in April 2019 after a one-and-a-half-year project that showed it increased daily weekly ridership by 16 per cent, and at the time, it took 16 minutes to travel from Bathurst Street to Jarvis Street.

The pilot made it illegal for Toronto drivers to go through intersections and could only make a right turn.

Chow said they have installed 10 traffic agents along King Street at University Avenue, Bay, Yonge, Church, and Jarvis Streets during rush hour to enforce this and plan to add up to 50 agents.

The city also hopes to reopen Adelaide Street by the end of December, three months earlier than initially anticipated, which Chow said will hopefully alleviate some of the congestion on King Street.

“It was supposed to be faster than driving. It was supposed to be faster than riding a bike, supposed to be faster than walking.”

Chow said they’re also hoping to get permission from the province to have cameras installed for automatic traffic enforcement and clearer signs posted on King to explain the rules.

“The problem was the enforcement. The traffic signs were not as clear, and we didn’t have these traffic wardens that are out there directing traffic. And we weren’t ticketing enough,” said Chow. “That’s why we need cameras to catch the drivers that are breaking the rules.”

Chow said these changes won’t happen overnight.

“Because people have gotten into the habit of doing the wrong thing, and it takes a bit of time,” she mentioned. “The congestion is really difficult, but I need more people taking streetcars; the more people taking public transit, the less congestion there will be.”

City staff are also currently working on analyzing the King Street Transit Priority Corridor data set, which is expected to be released by early 2024.

It will include information about what occurs when traffic agents are present versus not present.

Top Stories

Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report
Peel dissolution will leave Brampton with $72 million deficit every year: new report

As the Ford government considers whether to reverse its decision to dissolve Peel Region, there is a new, yet-to-be-released report that shows breaking up Peel would have severe financial consequences...

Exclusive

1h ago

Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death
Woman charged with murder in 3-year-old boy's death

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a toddler was found dead at an east-end home last weekend. Police say on Dec. 2, a three-year-old boy was left with the woman, who they say is not...

13m ago

2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery
2 suspects identified, 1 arrested in Best Buy Scarborough robbery

Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a brazen daytime robbery in Scarborough in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed. The incident took place at the Best Buy store...

updated

24m ago

'It’s just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change
'It’s just annoying everyone': Scarborough residents complain about GO Train whistles after policy change

For 33 years, Tamra Harris has lived near the GO Train tracks that cross over Manse Road in Scarborough, and has grown accustomed to the noise. “It’s common to hear the trains whiz by, but that...

2h ago

