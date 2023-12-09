Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

By Rob Leth and John Marchesan

Posted December 9, 2023 9:21 pm.

Last Updated December 9, 2023 9:35 pm.

Tree removal began Saturday afternoon outside of Ontario Place with Spadina-Fort York MPP Chris Glover confirming to CityNews that crews were at the site of Budweiser Stage to begin removing trees as part of the province’s plan to revitalize the waterfront park.

At the same time, a group of activists gathered at the site of the Ontario Science Centre to demand that the Ford government walk back its plan to relocate the facility to Ontario Place.

“This is a gorgeous building because it brings in the inside and the outside – nature – together,” said one of several dozen people who gathered in Don Mills for a nature walk Saturday around the Science Centre.

“To have a building where you’re teaching children and adults about science situated within a forest that existed prior to the city being here is a really exciting thing,” said Todd Irvine an arborist with City Forest. “I think it would just really be unfortunate to lose this building in this place. There are very few buildings like this in the city that are situated actually in the ravine system.”

Floyd Ruskin, the co-chair of Save Ontario’s Science Centre, says the environmental impact would be severe.

“This is a concrete structure that was built to last 250 years. The carbon release would be absolutely enormous, I’m not sure how it would be calculated but the embedded carbon is already here,” he explained. “We don’t need to knock it down it just needs a little TLC.”

Related:

CityNews reached out to the Minister of Infrastructure for comment but was directed to the same statement released late last month that says, in part, the move to the Ontario Place site will save Ontario taxpayers $257 million over a 50-year period and that the move was approved by the Ontario Science Centre board.

“It’s a thinly veiled smokescreen to justify the cost – the $650 million cost of a parking garage,” said Ruskin.

If the relocation goes ahead as planned the new facility is expected to be half the size of the current one, though the government has said it will have more exhibition space because the current one has “extraneous space,” with long hallways and areas not used for the public.

The province’s auditor general recently concluded in his year-end report that the decision to move the Science Centre was based on incomplete information.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

6h ago

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

4h ago

14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall
14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection with the violent assault of a woman inside a Brampton mall back in October. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a woman was at Bramalea...

5h ago

Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers
Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent. "I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided...

4h ago

Top Stories

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

6h ago

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

4h ago

14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall
14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection with the violent assault of a woman inside a Brampton mall back in October. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a woman was at Bramalea...

5h ago

Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers
Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent. "I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Changes to physician training are coming
Changes to physician training are coming

The framework that guides medical training for doctors in Canada is about to get an overhaul and Canadians have until the end of the year to have a say. David Zura explains.
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.
2:43
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers

Traffic agents have been deployed along King Street to improve congestion during rush hour. Faiza Amin speaks one-on-one with Mayor Olivia Chow on how the city is responding to a downtown dilemma that has drivers breaking the rules.
2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.
More Videos