Ford government’s decision to move science centre to Ontario Place ‘not fully informed’: auditor general

The exterior of the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto.
The exterior of the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Michael Ranger and The Canadian Press

Posted December 6, 2023 11:07 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2023 11:45 am.

The Ford government’s controversial decision to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto’s waterfront was “not fully informed,” according to the province’s auditor general.

In one of several reports on value-for-money audits released Wednesday, acting Auditor General Nick Stavropoulos says the province made the decision to move the attraction without proper input from key stakeholders and incomplete cost information.

Questions have surrounded the government’s decision to move the attraction from its current location near Don Mills and Eglinton in North York to Ontario Place. The auditor general’s report also found that a proposal earlier this year to decision makers cited parking needs for the privately owned waterpark and spa that is planned for Ontario Place.

The province has not disclosed details of the long-term lease with Therme for the highly criticized planned facility, but the auditor’s report says a “site-wide parking solution” was needed to meet Ontario’s lease obligations with the company.

“Decision makers were not fully informed when planning for the future of the Ontario Science Centre,” says Stavropoulos in a statement. “This is critically important for all decisions going forward.”

“Science centres are vitally important to spark interest in scientific discovery and also for the positive impacts scientific knowledge can provide for Ontario and its economy. To ensure Ontario is well placed to benefit, key decisions about these facilities should be made with the best information possible,” he said.

The report suggests the government made the decision to move the attraction without a detailed comparison of the costs of relocating versus staying in the current location. Incremental parking costs and the legal costs of construction for the relocation were not provided to support the decision.

The report also suggests that the province’s talks with the Science Centre’s landowners and the City of Toronto were limited, and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority was not consulted at all.

School boards within the GTA were also not engaged by the province, according to Stavropoulos, despite students making up 25 per cent of science centre attendees.

The Ontario government unveiled a business case last week to justify relocating the science centre from east Toronto to Ontario Place. The province says an analysis found the move would save about $250 million over 50 years — largely because the new building will be half the size.

The savings are among the reasons cited in the case presented by Infrastructure Ontario that concluded moving the attraction to a redeveloped Ontario Place on Toronto’s waterfront is the better option.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said successive governments have failed to properly maintain the facility and criticized the business case as being based on “shaky 50-year guesstimates.”

It was revealed last week that the province will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto — in exchange, the city will back down on the fight over Ontario Place, clearing the way for the Ford government’s redevelopment plans.

Ford confirmed in the wake of the deal the province still plans to move the science to Ontario Place. Chow added that the city would still be offering science programs at the existing Science Centre location.

The Ontario Place development plans have faced opposition from some community groups and members of the public. The government-funded parking garage for more than 2,000 cars and the long-term lease with European company Therme for a $350-million spa and waterpark have been particularly criticized.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

updated

45m ago

Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall
Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall

Police are looking for three suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewellery store inside a Toronto mall that was still open to shoppers. Officers were called to Yorkdale Mall around...

4h ago

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023

The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down. "Higher interest rates are...

breaking

1h ago

SUV driver fleeing police struck two pedestrians in North York: SIU
SUV driver fleeing police struck two pedestrians in North York: SIU

Police are searching for a driver and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a crash in North York that sent two pedestrians to hospital. Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele...

updated

2h ago

Top Stories

3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating
3 GTA movie theatres evacuated due to unknown substance; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of moviegoers were evacuated from three separate theatres in the GTA on Tuesday night following reports of substances being leaked into the buildings. Peel Regional...

updated

45m ago

Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall
Suspects sought in smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Yorkdale Mall

Police are looking for three suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewellery store inside a Toronto mall that was still open to shoppers. Officers were called to Yorkdale Mall around...

4h ago

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% in final decision of 2023

The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down. "Higher interest rates are...

breaking

1h ago

SUV driver fleeing police struck two pedestrians in North York: SIU
SUV driver fleeing police struck two pedestrians in North York: SIU

Police are searching for a driver and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a crash in North York that sent two pedestrians to hospital. Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele...

updated

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Things heat up this weekend
Things heat up this weekend

The temperature will spike this weekend, but rain is also on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:44
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 
Emergency department closures in Ontario soar to new record 

Staffing shortages have forced vital health care facilities to close almost 1,200 times this year, according to a new report by the Ontario Health Coalition. As Tina Yazdani reports, the advocacy group is calling it a crumbling health care system.

17h ago

2:47
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses
Uber taking Toronto City Hall to court over cap to ride-sharing licenses

Uber is taking issue with a recent decision by Toronto City Hall to limit the number of ride-sharing licenses allowed in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports on the reasoning and the accusations from Uber.

18h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

21h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

21h ago

More Videos