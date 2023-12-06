Ford government’s decision to move science centre to Ontario Place ‘not fully informed’: auditor general

The Ford government’s controversial decision to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto’s waterfront was “not fully informed,” according to the province’s auditor general.

In one of several reports on value-for-money audits released Wednesday, acting Auditor General Nick Stavropoulos says the province made the decision to move the attraction without proper input from key stakeholders and incomplete cost information.

Questions have surrounded the government’s decision to move the attraction from its current location near Don Mills and Eglinton in North York to Ontario Place. The auditor general’s report also found that a proposal earlier this year to decision makers cited parking needs for the privately owned waterpark and spa that is planned for Ontario Place.

The province has not disclosed details of the long-term lease with Therme for the highly criticized planned facility, but the auditor’s report says a “site-wide parking solution” was needed to meet Ontario’s lease obligations with the company.

“Decision makers were not fully informed when planning for the future of the Ontario Science Centre,” says Stavropoulos in a statement. “This is critically important for all decisions going forward.”

“Science centres are vitally important to spark interest in scientific discovery and also for the positive impacts scientific knowledge can provide for Ontario and its economy. To ensure Ontario is well placed to benefit, key decisions about these facilities should be made with the best information possible,” he said.

The report suggests the government made the decision to move the attraction without a detailed comparison of the costs of relocating versus staying in the current location. Incremental parking costs and the legal costs of construction for the relocation were not provided to support the decision.

The report also suggests that the province’s talks with the Science Centre’s landowners and the City of Toronto were limited, and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority was not consulted at all.

School boards within the GTA were also not engaged by the province, according to Stavropoulos, despite students making up 25 per cent of science centre attendees.

The Ontario government unveiled a business case last week to justify relocating the science centre from east Toronto to Ontario Place. The province says an analysis found the move would save about $250 million over 50 years — largely because the new building will be half the size.

The savings are among the reasons cited in the case presented by Infrastructure Ontario that concluded moving the attraction to a redeveloped Ontario Place on Toronto’s waterfront is the better option.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said successive governments have failed to properly maintain the facility and criticized the business case as being based on “shaky 50-year guesstimates.”

It was revealed last week that the province will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto — in exchange, the city will back down on the fight over Ontario Place, clearing the way for the Ford government’s redevelopment plans.

Ford confirmed in the wake of the deal the province still plans to move the science to Ontario Place. Chow added that the city would still be offering science programs at the existing Science Centre location.

The Ontario Place development plans have faced opposition from some community groups and members of the public. The government-funded parking garage for more than 2,000 cars and the long-term lease with European company Therme for a $350-million spa and waterpark have been particularly criticized.

With files from The Canadian Press