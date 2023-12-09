Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Preston Calladine, 48, is wanted for 11 charges in connection with a stabbing in Scarborough.
Preston Calladine, 48 is wanted for 11 charges in connection with a stabbing in Scarborough.

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 9, 2023 10:49 am.

Last Updated December 9, 2023 10:50 am.

Toronto police have identified two of four suspects following a stabbing in the city’s east end that left an off-duty police officer in her 30s with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

Police say an off-duty officer was stabbed during an altercation where three men and a woman entered into a store, took an item and attempted to leave the store without paying.

The four suspects loaded the item into a blue Toyota Sienna minivan and fled northbound on Brimley Road and then westbound on the 401.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 38-year old man was arrested, investigated and released no charges.

Suspect #1 has been identified as Preston Calladine, 48, of Toronto, who is wanted for 11 charges including robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer, assault with a weapon, tthree counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Suspect #4 has been identified as Jim Dimce Kaluzovski, 47, of Keswick, who is wanted for robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and assault with a weapon among eight total charges.

Jim Kaluzovski, 47, is wanted on eight charges in connection to a stabbing of an off-duty officer in Scarborough.
Jim Kaluzovski, 47, is wanted on eight charges in connection to a stabbing of an off-duty officer in Scarborough.

Suspect #2 and suspect #3 are still unidentified.

A suspect in a stabbing of a Scarborough off-duty officer who is yet to be identified. (Toronto Police)
A suspect in a stabbing of a Scarborough off-duty officer who is yet to be identified.
A suspect in a stabbing of a Scarborough off-duty officer who is yet to be identified.
A suspect in a stabbing of a Scarborough off-duty officer who is yet to be identified.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha

Top Stories

TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend. The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George...

12h ago

Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip
Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip

In an information vacuum, when people are so susceptible to being lured into believing whatever they want to believe, it’s so easy to end up with the fevered, fact-free frenzy that surrounded Shohei...

12h ago

Man in critical condition from shooting in North York
Man in critical condition from shooting in North York

A man is in critical condition from being shot in the Wilson Avenue and Highway 400 area of North York on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports at approximately 6:29 a.m. of a male lying on...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet
Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet

The curtains will rise at the Four Seasons Centre for opening night of the Nutcracker by the National Ballet of Canada alongside more events to get you into the holiday season. If you are heading downtown...

