Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police have identified two of four suspects following a stabbing in the city’s east end that left an off-duty police officer in her 30s with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

Police say an off-duty officer was stabbed during an altercation where three men and a woman entered into a store, took an item and attempted to leave the store without paying.

The four suspects loaded the item into a blue Toyota Sienna minivan and fled northbound on Brimley Road and then westbound on the 401.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 38-year old man was arrested, investigated and released no charges.

Suspect #1 has been identified as Preston Calladine, 48, of Toronto, who is wanted for 11 charges including robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer, assault with a weapon, tthree counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Suspect #4 has been identified as Jim Dimce Kaluzovski, 47, of Keswick, who is wanted for robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and assault with a weapon among eight total charges.

Suspect #2 and suspect #3 are still unidentified.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha