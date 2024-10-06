Streetcar service returns to King Street on Sunday

A TTC streetcar is seen in downtown Toronto
A TTC streetcar is seen in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. FLICKR

By John Marchesan

Posted October 6, 2024 7:21 am.

Streetcar service returns to a stretch of King Street on Sunday, providing much-needed relief to west-end residents.

The TTC says the 504 streetcar will resume between Shaw and Dufferin streets after track renewal work and other infrastructure improvements were completed months ahead of schedule.

Lane restrictions through the Liberty Village neighbourhood went into full effect in March as the transit agency began replacing aging streetcar tracks while the City embarked on replacing a 146-year-old watermain underneath the roadway.

The restrictions coupled with the long-term construction on the Gardiner Expressway left drivers with few options as they travelled through the notoriously busy neighbourhood.

The TTC said along with the return of the 504 King and 304 King Night service, the 501 Queen will return to regular routing to Humber Loop, the 508 Lake Shore weekday rush hour service returns between Long Branch Loop and Broadview Station via King Street and the 63 Ossington buses will return to regular routing via Atlantic Avenue.

