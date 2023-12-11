MUST-WATCH: Leaving the world behind for something hopefully better

Leave the World Behind
LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (2023) Mahershala Ali as G.H. CR: Courtesy NETFLIX

By James Mackin

Posted December 11, 2023 11:13 am.

An apocalyptic film starring some of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws has entered the MUST-WATCH Top 10! But will it rule the new world from the top spot, or could it go to a Christmastime Batman adventure? Perhaps the return of the sea creature with the catchiest song ever? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

My Life with the Walter Boys

Where to watch: Netflix

First up, it’s time for some young romance!

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, Ashby Gentry as Alex and Noah LaLonde as Cole in episode 103 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Chris Large/© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

My Life with the Walter Boys is a new show based on the book of the same name. It stars Nikki Rodriguez (from On My Block) as a 15 year old girl living in New York City who tragically loses her whole family in a car accident. She ends up getting adopted by the Walter family, who live in a small rural town in Colorado. That family has seven sons in total, and she finds herself stuck in a bit of a love triangle with two of them. This show also stars Sarah Rafferty (from Suits), Zoë Soul (from the Purge: Anarchy), and Marc Blucas (from Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

You can watch this show on Netflix now!

Baby Shark’s Big Movie!

Where to watch: Paramount+

Next up, it’s time for a trip under the sea!

Baby Shark’s Big Movie! stars Kimiko Glenn (from Orange is the New Black) as the titular sea creature whose song has infected all children’s minds. In this film, Baby Shark and his family move to a new city, which makes Baby Shark sad because he can’t hang out with his best friend William (played by Luke Youngblood from Community). Upon arriving in this new city, Baby Shark meets a starfish called Stariana (played by Ashley Tisdale from High School Musical) who wants to steal his song for her own nefarious purposes. This film also stars Eric Edelstein (from Green Room), Natasha Rothwell (from the White Lotus), and Patrick Warburton (from the Emperor’s New Groove).

You can watch this film on Paramount+ now!

Waitress: The Musical

Where to watch: Cinemas

Now, it’s time for some musical numbers!

Waitress: The Musical is a filmed version of the stage play that’s adapted from the film Waitress. This new film and musical was created by Sara Bareilles, who also stars in the lead role. She’s a small town waitress who loves to bake pies. She dreams of leaving her small town and her abusive marriage, but finds herself pregnant and she’s hoping to get rid of the baby. She meets with the town’s doctor (played by Drew Gehling from Dietland), and finds she may be falling in love with him. This film also stars Joe Tippett (from Mare of Easttown), Dakin Matthews (from Desperate Housewives), and Christopher Fitzgerald (from Girl Most Likely).

You can watch this film in cinemas now!

Merry Little Batman

Where to watch: Prime Video

Next up, it’s time for a Bat-family adventure!

Yonas Kibreab as Damian Wayne/Little Batman in Merry Little Batman, courtesy of Prime Studios.

Merry Little Batman is a new animated film starring newcomer Yonas Kibreab (from Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Damian Wayne. In this film he’s being raised by his father, Bruce (played by Luke Wilson from the Royal Tenenbaums). Bruce goes away close to Christmas because Batman has some Justice League business to attend to, but ends up lost in the wilderness. The Joker (played by David Hornsby from Mythic Quest) decides to take the opportunity to ruin Christmas for all of Gotham. Damian’s got to grow up quickly and become the Little Batman to try to save the city, and potentially his father. This film also stars James Cromwell (from Succession), Brian George (from Ghost World), and Michael Fielding (from the Mighty Boosh).

You can watch this film on Prime Video now!

Leave the World Behind

Where to watch: Netflix

Last but certainly not least, it’s time for the end of the world!

Leave the World Behind is a new film starring Julia Roberts (from Pretty Woman and Homecoming) and Ethan Hawke (from Boyhood and Moon Knight) as a married couple who take a vacation with their kids. They rent a house on Long Island, but something odd happens the first night. The home’s owner (played by Mahershala Ali from Moonlight and True Detective) comes home and tells them something has happened to the world at large. Wi-fi and television signals have been knocked out, planes start crashing everywhere around them, and it feels like the world might be ending. Fun fact about this movie, it was co-produced by both Barack and Michelle Obama! This film also stars Myha’la (from Bodies Bodies Bodies) and Kevin Bacon (from Footloose).

You can watch this film on Netflix now!

MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Baby Shark’s Big Movie! – Paramount+

9. The Curse – Paramount+

8. Candy Cane Lane – Prime Video

7. My Life with the Walter Boys – Netflix

6. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – Netflix

5. Waitress: The Musical – Cinemas

4. Good Burger 2 – Paramount+

3. Silent Night – Cinemas

2. Merry Little Batman – Prime Video

1. Leave the World Behind – Netflix

